Why Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal's Gladiator II trailer is already dividing fans

Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal are set to star in the upcoming film Gladiator II, and we've just been treated to an epic trailer.

But while loads of people are excited to see the action flick, some fans weren't so happy with the song choice for the preview: "No Church in the Wild," the 2011 track from Jay-Z and Kanye West.

After Paramount Pictures posted the trailer to X, one person commented, "Beautiful trailer, horrible music," while another added, "The rap music kill the atmosphere."

From director Ridley Scott, watch the new Official Trailer for #GladiatorII starring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen, Joseph Quinn, and Fred Hechinger. Only in cinemas November 15. pic.twitter.com/Kw92qcZtF4July 9, 2024

Elsewhere, someone wrote, "the song in the gladiator 2 trailer took me completely out of the moment, who chose that ???"

Meanwhile, someone else said, "How did Ridley Scott: A) Sign off on the wildly anachronistic song choice for this Gladiator 2 trailer? and B) Allow Academy Award-winning actor Denzel Washington to do a NY accent in a movie set in Ancient Rome?"

Others expressed their preference for the trailer to use the movie's original soundtrack, composed by Harry Gregson-Williams.

Still, most people appeared to love the song choice, and poked fun at those who disagreed. "Gladiator 2 looks f***ing incredible I cannot imagine being one of those nerds upset about a song choice," wrote one X user.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Someone else made a hilarious joke about it: "liked the gladiator two trailer but i can't believe Ridley Scott would make a historical error this big: they didn't have cameras back then so it was impossible to make a movie about gladiators. Next time he should hire a real historian to consult with"

The Aftersun star and The Last of Us actor will star in Gladiator II alongside Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen and Joseph Quinn. The movie is directed by Ridley Scott and will be released on 15 November. It is of course a sequel to the 2000 movie Gladiator. We cannot wait.