Channing Tatum quietly shares Zoë Kravitz post hours before split rumours emerge

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have reportedly called off their engagement after three years together, according to a new report in People magazine. The publication has claimed that 'multiple sources' confirmed the news, and that the couple has gone their separate ways in recent weeks, ending their relationship exactly one year after getting engaged.

The actors have largely kept their relationship out of the public eye but took to the red carpet together this summer for the release of Blink Twice, Zoë's directorial debut which Channing also stars in. The new report claims that the pair were seen together earlier this month at a play in New York City, where they were supporting their Blink Twice co-star Levon Hawke, but that Zoë was then spotted without her engagement ring in the weeks that followed.

However, Channing's followers noticed that the Magic Mike star had quietly shared a post on social media just before the split rumours began to circulate online. Taking to Instagram hours before the breakup reports started to emerge, Channing shared an article from Deadline revealing that he will be joining the cast of Alpha Gang, a new alien invasion comedy, which will also star Zoë, as well as the likes of Cate Blanchett and Riley Keough. It states that filming will start in Spring 2025, but he did not comment on the speculation about his relationship.

Channing and Zoë confirmed they were dating in October 2021 after months of speculation, and announced their engagement two years later. In September this year, Channing made headlines when was also spotted with a 'tattoo' of Zoë's initials on his hand, and around the same time he shared a sweet photo of her napping on his lap, writing: "This little sweet. She so tired bro. Every time I wondered if she’d break…. She just kept going and going and going. Always on the dig for truth. She pour’d every single ounce of her into this film. I’m so proud to stand ten toes down for her, this film and everyone in it. forever. Knowing what it took to make it. No one will ever know. Thank you for finding me and seeing me. I got you forever. Me and you back to back against it all. I’ll never blink. Let’s go."

A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) A photo posted by on

Back in July, Channing also told People that working with Zoë was 'unbelievable', stating: "This is what I'll say about creating with someone that you are with or love: I suggest it. If you are thinking about having a kid or if you're thinking about getting married, go find the hardest possible creative project with your partner. When you can look across the room or the set and know that you have the best person that is next to you trying to solve problems, and you're really looking to them for answers just as equally as trying to solve them yourself, that is unbelievable."

Channing and Zoë's reps have not yet commented on reports that they have separated.