Riley Keough channeled Daisy Jones on the Chanel FROW and it’s giving 70’s chic

If you fell down a Daisy Jones & The Six shaped hole earlier this year you’ll most likely still be lusting after all things 70’s. And it seems actress Riley Keough isn’t prepared to give up her boho queen title just yet either, as she took to the FROW at the Chanel Haute Couture AW23 Show earlier this week wearing an outfit we wouldn’t have been surprised to find hanging in Daisy’s wardrobe.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The look, which featured a purple lurex jacket and matching flared trousers alongside an oversized star necklace and power platforms, was oh-so-70’s in all the right ways. All Riley was missing was a microphone and we’d have believed she’d stepped right off the screen.

And, this isn’t the first time the actress has looked to the 70’s for styling inspo. At the Deadline Contenders Launch Party earlier this year, she took to the carpet in a Celine waistcoat, sheer ruffle blouse and flared jeans - a look which gave boho style in the best way possible.

A post shared by Jamie Mizrahi (@sweetbabyjamie) A photo posted by on

While Riley may be taking inspo from her on-screen counterpart however, the 70s trend isn’t just a fun nod to a character. Although many trends come and go over the years, it’s one that remains ever present, looking eternally chic no matter the season. So much so that brands like Etro have built their ethos around it, while Michael Kors and Roberto Cavalli dipped their toe into a 70’s revival at their SS23 catwalks.

But why do we all love 70’s styling so much? Conveying an air of freedom and fun, its loose fabrications, whimsical prints and soft silhouettes set it apart from other trends and eras, offering something unique in most of our wardrobes.

So, if you’re ready to find your inner (and outer) Daisy Jones, keep scrolling for our edit of the best 70’s inspired pieces.