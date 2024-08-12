Celine Dion just took on Donald Trump and her statement is going viral
Celine Dion is one of the most talked-about women on the planet, dazzling the world this summer with her grand return to music at the 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony. The 56-year-old singer closed the historic evening with a live performance of Edith Piaf's Hymne A L'Amour from the Eiffel Tower - a concert that will go down in Olympic history.
It was a particularly moving moment, being the first time Dion had performed publicly since confirming her rare neurological disorder, Stiff Person Syndrome, in 2022. And since her triumphant comeback, Dion's music has seen a major resurgence.
Her 2024 fanbase, it turns out, includes Donald Trump, with the Republican presidential candidate reportedly using her iconic 1997 hit My Heart Will Go On at a recent campaign rally for him and his running mate, JD Vance, in Montana.
Following the rally, Dion was quick to make her stance known, releasing a public statement on behalf of her management team and recording label, stating that she "does not endorse" Trump's usage of her music.
"Today, Celine Dion's management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc, became aware of the unauthorised usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing My Heart Will Go On at a Donald Trump / JD Vance campaign rally in Montana," read her statement.
"In no way is this use authorised, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use," she continued. "...And really, that song?"
This is not the first time that a musician has objected to Donald Trump using their music at his campaign rallies, with the Rolling Stones, Queen, Black Sabbath and Neil Young reportedly among those to have taken action in the past.
Donald Trump has not responded to Celine Dion's statement.
We will continue to update this story.
