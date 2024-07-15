Melania Trump has shared a statement following the Donald Trump shooting

Donald Trump was targeted in a shooting at his Presidential campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, surviving the "assassination attempt" with a head injury.

The former President, 78, was mid speech when a 20-year-old gunman, identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, attempted to shoot him. One rally goer was killed in the attack, and two others have been left injured.

President Biden is reported to have spoken with Donald Trump after the rally shooting, calling for unity in a press conference.

"There is no place in America for this kind of violence or any violence for that matter," Biden announced. "An assassination attempt is contrary to everything we stand for as a nation.”

Melania Trump has released a statement this week, sending her thoughts to the victims of the attack, and thanking the law enforcement officials for risking their lives.

"When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realised my life, and Barron's life, were on the brink of devastating change," read part of Melania Trump's statement, released on Sunday. "I am grateful to the brave secret service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband."

She continued: "To the families of the innocent victims who are now suffering from this heinous act, I humbly offer my sincerest sympathy. You need to summon your inner strength for such a terrible reason saddens me."

"Let us not forget that differing opinions, policy, and political games are inferior to love," the statement went on to read. "Our personal, structural, and life commitment - until death - is at serious risk. Political concepts are simple when compared to us, human beings.

"We are all humans, and fundamentally, instinctively, we want to help one another. American politics are only one vehicle that can uplift our communities. Love, compassion, kindness and empathy are necessities.

"And let us remember that when the time comes to look beyond the left and the right, beyond the red and the blue, we all come from families with the passion to fight for a better life, while we are here, in this earthly realm."

We will continue to update this story.