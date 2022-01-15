Celine Dion cancels remaining leg of tour due to “recent health issues”

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Celine Dion has announced she has been forced to cancel the remaining leg of her Courage World Tour in North America due to “recent health issues”.

The 53-year-old singer and songwriter confirmed the news on her Instagram account on Saturday 15 January, much to her own disappointment.

The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker shared a picture of the announcement in the form of a press release on the photo-sharing site, which detailed the reason behind the cancelled dates, which was rescheduled for March 9 to April 22.

It read: “Celine Dion today announced that as her recover from a recent health issue continues, she unfortunately myst cancel the remaining shows of the North American leg of her “Courage World Tour” previously reschedule for March 9 – April 22, 2022.”

Celine has been battling “persistent muscle spasms”, which are plaguing her and preventing her from taking to the stage to belt out her iconic ballads.

The post continues: “Celine had completed the first 52 shows on the tour before the pandemic emerged in March 2020, but recently had been treated for severe and persistent muscle spasms, which are preventing her from performing, and her recovery is taking longer than she hoped.

“Her medical team continues to evaluate and treat the condition.”

Celine’s post continued with a personal message from her, which she also posted as a caption.

She wrote: “I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing. There’s a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road.

Videos you may like:

“I’ll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can’t wait to be back on stage again.

“Meanwhile, I’ve been very touched by all the words of encouragement that everyone’s been sending to me on social media. I feel your love and support and it means the world to me. – Celine xx”

Wishing you a speedy recovery too Celine!