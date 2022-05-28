Millie Bobby Brown reportedly stalked by fan on film set, a court heard

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Millie Bobby Brown was stalked by a fan during filming for new Netflix film, a court has heard.

The Stranger Things actor was on set of her latest project Damsel in London when Dalian Martin allegedly made his way onto set, after lying to security.

Martin, 26, also allegedly targeted the 18-year-old actor during recording for a live podcast.

It has been reported Dalian gave false details to security on both sets “for unknown reasons” and carried out “acts associated with stalking”, to gain access to Millie on May 16, Highbury Corner Magistrates court has heard.

After lying to security, and intruding on set, police were alerted and called to the scene.

He has reportedly received a stalking protection order against him after he scammed his way onto the set on two occasions, as Martin “poses a risk” of harassment to the Netflix sensation.

Court papers obtained by The Sun Online, read: “Martin has on two occasions attended filming venues where high profile actress Brown is in attendance recording for Netflix and a live podcast.

“Martin provided false information to security staff at each venue in an attempt to gain access to the venues and make contact with Brown for unknown reasons.”

As part of the stalking protection order against Martin, he is not permitted to contact Millie or her family, visit places she may be, take photos and videos of her, as well as “follow or wait” for her.

Martin has been requested to tell police of devices he owns, on which he can access the internet on, as well as passwords, and social media accounts he owns, although it has been reported his social media accounts have since been deleted.

If Martin fails to comply with the order it could result in him being jailed.

Millie has yet to comment on the incident.

The frightening ordeal comes shortly after the release of the highly anticipated final series of Stranger Things was released on Netflix on 27 May.