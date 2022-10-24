Drew Barrymore hasn't had sex in six years - and she has quite an important reason as to why
The Charlie's Angels star hasn't had "an intimate relationship" since her divorce
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Actor and producer Drew Barrymore has written a candid and honest blog post about how her sex life has changed since becoming a single mum.
Reflecting on the six years since her divorce, she explains that, rather than it being a time of sexual exploration and freedom, sex has instead taken a back seat.
She split from her husband of four years, art expert Will Kopelman, in 2016, and shares in her post that she hasn't had a sexual relationship since.
On her blog, drewbarrymoreblog.com (opens in new tab), the post, titled "Rebels Who Love", covers how her relationship expectations and needs have shifted since the divorce and becoming a single parent.
She reflects on how she personally doesn't feel the need for sex anymore but doesn't judge others if they do, rather "celebrat[ing]" them.
“Since entering life as a single mom, I have not been able to have an intimate relationship,” she shares.
“I’m not a person who needs sex and has to go out there and engage with people on that level. A relationship with a man has not been top of mind for me for a very long time."
"Some people can get out of a marriage or relationship and in the near future find themselves in another relationship. There is nothing wrong with that! Not one bit. I do not judge! I celebrate their journey! Because for some people that really works. It didn’t work for me," she continued.
Posting about her "very personal story" on Instagram, she shared an image of her holding her laptop with the draft version of the blog post open in her notes app.
A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
She points out that, while she's choosing to step away from sex right now, that doesn't mean she doesn't enjoy it or won't enjoy it again in the future - it's just not a priority for her right now.
“I have just finally come to the epiphany that love and sex are simply not the same thing. For the record, I do not hate sex!," she clarifies.
This goes against the stereotype which, as above, often depicts the period after a breakup as a time of sexual awakening after being with one person for so long.
The reality is often very different, especially if you're navigating co-parenting (opens in new tab), continuing to raise your kids, and building a new life apart from one another.
Bravo to Drew for continuing to break the mold and prove that every person is different and will deal with emotional periods, like breakups, differently. There is no one size fits all, and as she so eloquently puts it, we should celebrate others, rather than judge them.
Struggling with a separation yourself and in need of expert-led break up advice (opens in new tab)? Let our team of industry pros help.
Ally Head is Marie Claire UK's Health, Sustainability, and Relationships Editor, eight-time marathoner, and Boston Qualifying runner. Day-to-day, she works across site strategy, features, and e-commerce, reporting on the latest Covid-19 updates, writing the must-read health and wellness content, and rounding up the genuinely squat-proof gym leggings worth *adding to basket*. She regularly hosts panels and presents for things like the MC Sustainability Awards, has an Optimum Nutrition qualification, and is a bit of an SEO whizz, too, improving improved health traffic on site 189% from Feb 2020 to Feb 2021. Follow Ally on Instagram for more or get in touch.
-
Rebel Wilson has broken her silence on being forced to come out
Rebel Wilson has broken her silence on being forced to come out earlier this year
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
You asked, we answered: so, what should you do when your ex texts you?
Here, the experts share their take.
By Dionne Brighton
-
As a health editor, this alarm clock is my number one trick for making mornings easier - here's why
All hail the Lumie.
By Ally Head