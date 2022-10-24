Drew Barrymore hasn't had sex in six years - and she has quite an important reason as to why

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Actor and producer Drew Barrymore has written a candid and honest blog post about how her sex life has changed since becoming a single mum.

Reflecting on the six years since her divorce, she explains that, rather than it being a time of sexual exploration and freedom, sex has instead taken a back seat.

She split from her husband of four years, art expert Will Kopelman, in 2016, and shares in her post that she hasn't had a sexual relationship since.

On her blog, drewbarrymoreblog.com (opens in new tab), the post, titled "Rebels Who Love", covers how her relationship expectations and needs have shifted since the divorce and becoming a single parent.

She reflects on how she personally doesn't feel the need for sex anymore but doesn't judge others if they do, rather "celebrat[ing]" them.

“Since entering life as a single mom, I have not been able to have an intimate relationship,” she shares.

“I am just in a completely different place in my life and maybe in the near future I will get into a relationship… but it simply hasn’t been my priority,” she goes on.

“I’m not a person who needs sex and has to go out there and engage with people on that level. A relationship with a man has not been top of mind for me for a very long time."

"Some people can get out of a marriage or relationship and in the near future find themselves in another relationship. There is nothing wrong with that! Not one bit. I do not judge! I celebrate their journey! Because for some people that really works. It didn’t work for me," she continued.

Posting about her "very personal story" on Instagram, she shared an image of her holding her laptop with the draft version of the blog post open in her notes app.

She points out that, while she's choosing to step away from sex right now, that doesn't mean she doesn't enjoy it or won't enjoy it again in the future - it's just not a priority for her right now.

“I have just finally come to the epiphany that love and sex are simply not the same thing. For the record, I do not hate sex!," she clarifies.

This goes against the stereotype which, as above, often depicts the period after a breakup as a time of sexual awakening after being with one person for so long.

The reality is often very different, especially if you're navigating co-parenting (opens in new tab), continuing to raise your kids, and building a new life apart from one another.

Bravo to Drew for continuing to break the mold and prove that every person is different and will deal with emotional periods, like breakups, differently. There is no one size fits all, and as she so eloquently puts it, we should celebrate others, rather than judge them.

