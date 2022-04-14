Millie Bobby Brown calls out ‘gross’ sexualisation by the media since turning 18

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

And it's not the first time she's had to address it

Millie Bobby Brown has spoken out about the ‘gross’ sexualisation she has received from the media since turning 18 earlier this year.

The Stranger Things actress was only 12 years old when she started filming the popular Netflix show, but discussed the difficulties of growing up in the spotlight when she appeared on Deborah-Frances White’s podcast The Guilty Feminist.

She said: ‘I deal with the same things any 18-year-old is dealing with – navigating being an adult and having relationships and friendships, and it’s all of those things. Being liked and trying to fit in, it’s all a lot, and you’re trying to find yourself while doing that. The only difference is that obviously, I’m doing that in the public eye.’

Millie also revealed how she has noticed a difference in the way she was treated by the media in the two weeks leading up to her 18th birthday in February.

‘So it can be really overwhelming, I have definitely been dealing with that more within the last two weeks of turning 18,’ she said.

‘Definitely seeing a difference between the way people act, and the way the press and social media have reacted to me becoming of age.’

However, the Enola Holmes star added that in her opinion it shouldn’t change anything, and that ‘it’s gross.’

She contined: ‘I think it’s just a very good representation of what’s going on in the world and how young girls are sexualised. And so I have been dealing with that, but also have been dealing with that for forever.’

It isn’t the first time that Millie has addressed how she is treated. When she turned sixteen, she posted on Instagram explaining that she gets ‘frustrated’ by ‘inappropriate comments, sexualisation, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity.’

However, she noted that she will ‘never be defeated’ and vowed to keep talking about about the treatment of young girls in the media in order to inspire change.

She added: ‘Let’s focus on what needs changing.’

