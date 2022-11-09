Are Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk back together?
Here's the evidence...
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were together for four years before they went their separate ways in the summer of 2019.
The pair started dating in 2015 and welcomed their daughter, Lea De Seine, in March 2017.
But two years later they confirmed that they had split - news which came as a shock to fans, and shortly after Bradley's success in A Star Is Born.
While the rumour mill went into overdrive that there was something between Bradley and co-star Lady Gaga, the pair vehemently denied that their relationship was anything but platonic with Gaga appearing on Jimmy Kimmel and addressing the speculation by saying: "Yes, people saw love and guess what? That's what we wanted you to see... When you're singing love songs, that's what you want people to feel."
Following their split, Irina told British Vogue that she was working through the breakup, saying: "I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst – it's just the nature of a human being. Two great people don't have to make a good couple."
Adding that life without Bradley was "new ground", she also spoke to Elle to discuss co-parenting, saying that "my past relationship, it's something that belongs to me, and it's private. It's just a piece of my inner self that I don’t want to give away."
In the years that have followed, Bradley and Irina have been photographed at events together.
But recently, photos have emerged of the pair walking around New York packing on the PDA, and the model also shared a picture on Instagram which has fanned the flames of reunion rumours.
A post shared by irina shayk (@irinashayk) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
As well as the cosy Halloween photo, which sees Irina in lingerie sitting on Bradley's lap (while he's dressed as a bear, no less), fans noticed that back in August she shared photos of herself on holiday with Bradley and their daughter Lea, captioning the snaps with a heart emoji.
So are they? Aren't they?!
We'll keep you updated on any official confirmation.
