Bradley Cooper has finally opened up about those Lady Gaga rumours

Lady Gaga is one of the most talked-about people in the world, and from her political statements to her fashion choices, she never fails to make viral news.

Despite her sure-to-be Oscar-winning film House of Gucci coming out later this month, Gaga is still making news for A Star Is Born.

The 2018 film was Bradley Cooper’s directional debut, seeing Lady Gaga and Cooper star as Ally and Jackson. And while it won big over award season, it was the desperate ‘shipping’ of Gaga and Cooper by fans that really made headlines.

From their sweet words about each other (we all remember the 100 people in a room line) to their sensual in-character performance of ‘Shallow’ at the Oscars, the world was fascinated with their supposed romance.

This week, Bradley Cooper opened up about the buzz that was around them and explained their decision to perform at The Oscars in such a romantic way.

‘Just from a personal standpoint, it reduces the anxiety level,’ he explained to The Hollywood Reporter about performing in character. ‘They kind of fall in love in that scene in the film. It’s that explosive moment that happens to happen to them on a stage in front of thousands of people […] It would have been so weird if we were both on stools facing the audience.’

Going on to speak about Lady Gaga, he continued: ‘She’s just so terribly charismatic and beautiful. When I met her, I thought, “If I can just harness that … then it’s just for me to mess up.” But then, when we started working together, I realized, “Oh, oh, the sky’s the limit in terms of what she’s able to do and her commitment level.”‘

