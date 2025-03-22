What we know about the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni legal drama documentary

It Ends With Us has been shrouded in controversy since its 2024 release, with producer Blake Lively and director Justin Baldoni now locked in a legal battle.

Lively, 37, took legal action against her director and former co-star in December 2024, accusing Baldoni, 41, of sexual harassment and for allegedly coordinating a smear campaign against her. Baldoni then filed a $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lively's publicist, Leslie Sloane - suing the trio for defamation.

With a trial set for March 2026, the legal drama remains ongoing. And adding to the conversation this week was ITN Productions, releasing a 90-minute investigative documentary, entitled He Said, She Said: Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni, to Channel 5.

"The special will examine the legal complaint brought against Justin Baldoni by Blake Lively, alleging he engaged in sexual misconduct on the set of his film It Ends With Us and hired a PR firm to engage in an online smear campaign against her to keep her quiet," read the release. "Baldoni denies the allegations and has responded with a $400 million countersuit, accusing her of defamation.

"With the trial set for March 2026, the special will examine the evidence on both sides and the response to the dispute on social media."

"Produced by ITN’s transatlantic team this special is a timely and in depth telling of the Hollywood story which has captured the global zeitgeist," explained Ian Russell, head of international at ITN Productions, via Variety.

"This story has captivated the world, perpetuated by social media which is still gaining momentum," added Denise Seneviratne, commissioning editor at Channel 5. "It feels really pertinent for us as a channel to be making this film within the context of ‘#Me too’. We’re very happy to be working with ITN on this UK feature length version."

He Said, She Said: Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni is available to watch now on Channel 5, with a 60 minute version set to air on 31 March, on Max and Discovery+.

We will continue to update this story.