Beyoncé's powerful speech about reproductive rights is going viral
The 2024 US Presidential Election is fast approaching, with just under two weeks left on the campaign trail. And with the world gearing up for election day, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have been pulling out all the stops.
It was Kamala Harris' campaign event in Houston, Texas, that made headlines this week, as the Vice President and Democratic candidate held a star-studded rally.
The Friday rally at a packed Houston Shell Energy Stadium saw a performance by country singer Willie Nelson and speeches from Jessica Alba and Kelly Rowland.
However, the highlight of the night was a powerful address from singer Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, who spoke about reproductive rights and freedom, before introducing US Vice President Kamala Harris to the stage.
“H-town! We are so happy to be standing here on this stage as proud country Texan women, supporting and celebrating the one and only Vice President Kamala Harris,” Beyoncé announced to the stadium. “A woman who’s been pushing for what this country really needs right now: unity. It’s impossible to not feel the energy in this room. The positivity, the community, the humanity.
“We are at the precipice of an incredible shift, the brink of history,” she continued. “I’m not here as a celebrity. I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother. A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in. A world where we have the freedom to control our bodies. A world where we’re not divided. Our past, our present, our future, merge to meet us here. Imagine our daughters growing up seeing what’s possible with no ceilings, no limitations. Imagine our grandmothers, imagine what they feel right now. Those who have lived to see this historic day.
“We must vote and we need you. It’s time to sing a new song. A song that began 248 years ago. The old notes of downfall, discord, despair, no longer resonate. Our generations of loved ones before us are whispering a prophecy, a quest, a calling, an anthem. Our moment right now. It’s time for America to sing a new song. Our voices sing a chorus of unity. They sing a song of dignity and opportunity. Are y’all ready to add your voice to the new American song? Because I am. So let’s do this! Ladies and gentlemen, please, give a big loud Texas welcome to the next president of the United States, Vice President Kamala Harris."
We will continue to update this story.
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. She has worked at Marie Claire UK for seven years, rising from intern to Features Editor and is now the most published Marie Claire writer of all time. She was made a 30 under 30 award-winner last year and named a rising star in journalism by the Professional Publishers Association.
