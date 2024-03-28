All the clues that the Beyoncé and Lady Gaga Telephone sequel is coming

The long weekend is upon us, and while many Brits will likely be celebrating with lie-ins and weather-dependent trips to the seaside, tomorrow also marks a very special day in the 2024 calendar. It is, of course, the release of Beyoncé's country album, act ii - also being referred to as Cowboy Carter.

With just hours to go until we can finally hear it, the track list for her eighth solo studio album has been shared online. Posting an illustration on Instagram which lists song titles as well as fellow artists, it seems we can expect a cover of Jolene, as well as a collaboration with Willie Nelson. But has she got another collab up her sleeve?

Beyoncé recently told her fans on social media: "I have a few surprises on the album, and have collaborated with some brilliant artists who I deeply respect." The new album details have since fuelled speculation that Bey and Lady Gaga - who last worked together 14 years ago - could be reuniting for the sequel of Telephone. Iconic.

So, where have these rumours come from? The Beyhive noted that on the 11th February, Beyoncé released the first two tracks from act ii (Texas Hold 'Em and 16 Carriages). And what happens in the music video for Telephone? Gaga gets shipped off to jail on... the 11th February. Coincidence? Possibly.

But there's more. Beyoncé's album announcement included a teaser video that sees her speeding off through the desert while a bunch of men stare open-mouthed at a poster of her. For those familiar with the end of the Telephone music video, Bey and Gaga are seen zooming off through the desert in cowboy hats, with a caption that reads: "To be continued...".

Ahem.

And either Gaga is playing along with the internet's guessing game, or social media sleuths are actually on to something. This week she posted a photo on Instagram which included the Telephone cover art, and Bey's stylist Vance Gamble also posted a throwback of Gaga's infamous cigarette glasses.

Fans are keen to believe that it all means something, with one person writing on X, formerly Twitter: "Me sending Telephone part 2 theories to everyone in my contacts."

Beyoncé's foray into country music has already caused a stir, with Dolly Parton herself even coming to the star's defence following an onslaught of criticism. The irony, of course, is that Beyoncé was inspired to make act ii in response to the backlash she faced following her performance at the Country Music Awards in 2016. She joined the Chicks (formerly known as the Dixie Chicks) for a rendition of her song Daddy Lessons, and instantly faced a barrage of racist abuse.

She wrote on Instagram: "This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed… and it was very clear that I wasn’t. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive. It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history."



She continued: "The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me. act ii is a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work."

Counting down the hours? Same.