Ashley Olsen has welcomed her first child with husband Louis Eisner

This year, there have been a number of surprise celebrity baby announcements.

Paris Hilton told the world that she had welcomed her first child in January, and later shared that she even kept the news from family and friends until his birth. Then in March, Lindsay Lohan revealed that she is expecting her first child with her husband, Bader Shammas. In June, Naomi Campbell used her Instagram account to share that she had welcomed her second child, a son, following the surprise birth of her daughter in 2021.

Now, Ashley Olsen has seemingly joined that list of celebrity mothers opting to keep their pregnancies private. The actor and designer has reportedly welcomed her first child with her husband, Louis Eisner.

According to multiple outlets, Ashley gave birth earlier this year and has - until now - kept the details under wraps.

First reported by TMZ, Ashley and Louis are parents to a baby boy, who they have named Otto. Adorable.

The couple are said to have first met in 2017, and while neither party confirmed their relationship - or their later engagement - they married in New York late last year. It was a 'small affair' with a source telling People: "For them, it was a perfect celebration. They never wanted a huge wedding."

Ashley has spoken about her desire to keep her private life out of the spotlight, previously calling her and her twin sister Mary-Kate 'discreet people' in an interview with i-D magazine.

While the couple have not publicly confirmed the baby news, TMZ reports that a source told the publication 'they're ecstatic over the new addition'.

Congratulations to Ashley and Louis!