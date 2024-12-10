Ariana Grande's mum had the funniest reaction during a 'Wicked' screening
Celebrity mums, they're just like regular mums
Ariana Grande may be a super famous A-lister (and a grown woman), but that doesn't stop her mum from scolding her in the most relatable way ever.
The star recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about how many times she's seen her new film Wicked so far, and spoiler alert — it's a LOT.
"I lost count," she said. "I think I’m at 10."
Because she's seen it so many time in such a short space of time, it's definitely understandable that she might get a teensy weensy bit bored during a screening from time to time. Still, Ari's mum Joan Grande wasn't having her daughter's cinema etiquette-breaking behaviour — superstar or not.
"When I saw it with my nonna in Florida, I did check my phone a few times and my mom was like, 'Ariana, get off your phone!'" she recalled. "And I was like, 'Mommy, not only have I seen it, but I’m in it!' I was like, 'I know what happens here. I think I can quickly check what was just sent to me!' She’s like, 'Ariana, you’re talking!'"
We love how this could just be any of our mums. So relatable.
In case you missed it, Ariana adorably brought her grandmother to see Wicked with her recently so that they could see it together, and shared the whole thing on her Instagram Stories. Ari's brother Frankie and her boyfriend Ethan Slater were also invited for the special occasion.
"Flew to Boca for a day to watch with Nonna at the movie theater I grew up going to every weekend, Cinemark 20 in Boca," she wrote, per the Independent.
Ariana also added: "Thrilled to report that when the sugar glider had her drum solo Nonna exclaimed loudly, 'Oh I LOVE that.'"
This is the most wholesome thing to have ever happened.
