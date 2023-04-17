Any project Ariana Grande (opens in new tab) sets her sights on is bound to get people talking; from her impressive vocals and outstanding music career, to her beauty business (opens in new tab), and interesting Christmas decorations, (opens in new tab) we simply can't get enough of the talented superstar.

But her talents keep growing as she has set her sights on acting too.

Ariana has confirmed she is set to take on the movie business, and star in the film adaptation of the hit musical Wicked.

Now, fans have been given a sneak peek into the upcoming movie, which will also star Cynthia Erivo.

Wicked's director, Jon M. Chu, has had movie buffs, and Ariana fans, head over heels as he shared two stills from the two-part film adaptation over the weekend on his Instagram account.

The post was captioned: "You weren't told the whole story. What happens when you veer off the Yellow Brick Road? FIRST LOOK of the #WickedMovie … currently in production in Oz."

Within just a few hours the post has racked up over 74,000 likes on the photo sharing site.

The string of images include a photo of Cynthia as Elphaba, wearing her signature black coat and hat concealing her character's green skin, while perched on a broom flying away from the camera.

The second image sees Ariana, as Glinda, wearing an extravagant pink gown you can just about glimpse as she ascends a flight of stairs, while her golden blonde tresses billow behind her.

Both figures are quite distant from the camera, so you really have to zoom in to get a closer look - clever hack Jon as now we are desperate to know more.

Ariana and Cynthia were cast as the lead characters in the movie based on the 1995 novel by Gregory Maguire back in November 2021.

Two years later and Jeff Goldblum confirmed he was joining the impressive cast, and is set to portray the Wizard.

The trio will also be joined by award-winning Michelle Yeoh (opens in new tab), who has been cast as Madame Morrible, while Jonathan Bailey is tipped to star as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Bog, and Bowen Yang as Pfannee.

Considering the main line up was confirmed in 2021, there is now great anticipation as to when we can expect the films release.

PEOPLE has reported movie buffs will have to wait a little while longer to watch the Wicked reboot on the big screen.

It is claimed Wicked part one and part two will drop on Christmas Day in 2024 and 2025, respectively.