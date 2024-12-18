Anne Hathaway is 'desperate' to make this unexpected career pivot

Anne Hathaway has one of the most successful careers in Hollywood. She has won endless awards - including the coveted Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her performance in Les Miserables - and her work has been very varied, with roles in franchises like Ocean's as well as all-time favourite romcoms such as One Day and Bride Wars.

But apparently, there's still one milestone she hasn't yet reached when it comes to her acting career - and the pivot might be quite surprising.

In an interview withWomen's Wear Daily, she said: "I haven’t made a great Christmas movie. I know that’s a weird bucket list thing, but I’m desperate to make a Christmas movie."

Maybe Anne has watched as Lindsay Lohan and Chad Michael Murray move into the Christmas romance genre - and has now decided she wants in? Whatever the case, we are very, very on board with this goal of hers. Directors and screenwriters of Hollywood - your move.

Still, despite this one tiny gap in her CV, the actress explained how grateful she is to have had the opportunity to star in such a wide range of films over the years.

"I’m really excited that I’m an actor who’s had a career that spans decades, and one of the things that I’m just really proud of is that at this stage in my career, directors can see me in a whole lot of different types of parts, and that wasn’t something I think anybody anticipated on day one," she told the publication.

It's true: Anne got her start in some amazing teen movies and lighthearted comedies including the Princess Diaries series and The Devil Wears Prada. As time went on, she has landed parts in more serious dramas like Eileen and Mothers' Instinct. What can't she do, eh?

Meanwhile, the star has some extremely exciting projects in the works, including a sequel to The Princess Diaries and another one to The Devil Wears Prada. And if that wasn't excitement enough for you, there are two very intriguely labelled upcoming projects on her iMDb page right now: "Untitled Christopher Nolan Universal Project" and "Untitled FBI Wedding Sting Comedy." Talk about range!

