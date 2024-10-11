Anne Hathaway has apologised for being "rude" in her viral 2012 interview

Anne Hathaway has reached out to journalist Kjersti Flaa to apologise for giving her “an awful interview”, after their 2012 conversation was shared online.

Anne Hathaway came under online fire this week, after a 2012 interview of the actress doing press for Les Miserables was released online.

The clip in question was posted to TikTok by Norwegian reporter Kjersti Flaa, who has been sharing videos of her experiences interviewing a number of A-listers over the span of her career. Her 2016 Cafe Society interview with Blake Lively, released in August this year, is the most infamous, reaching 5.3 million views.

The Princess Diaries actress Anne Hathaway was among the most recent subjects, with Flaa posting a clip of their “cringe” 2012 interaction, confirming that it “didn't go as planned.”

“This might be my worst interview idea ever,” Flaa captioned the upload, seeing her ask Hathaway to sing, and receive short answers to her questions.

Anne Hathaway just apologized to me for my bad 2012 interview with her - YouTube Watch On

This week, Flaa has spoken out to confirm that she received an apology from the A-list actress the day after posting, with Hathaway reaching out via email with a heartfelt message.

Opening up about the “long email”, Flaa stated that Hathaway explained what she had been privately going through at the time, and apologised “for giving [Flaa] an awful interview.”

“It was a very personal note and we decided that I wouldn't share exactly what was in the email, but I just wanted to share with you guys what she did because I thought that was just so amazing,” Flaa explained.

“I have to say, I was pretty shocked,” the reporter continued. “I had not expected her to reach out to me at all. I thought she was never going to even see that video, but she did and she did something pretty amazing.

“I said, ‘If you ever want to sit down and talk about it, I'm here,’” Flaa added. “And she invited me to interview her for her next movie that's coming out in May.

“I have so much respect for people who own up to their mistakes and say they're sorry. Sorry is such a powerful word.”

We will continue to update this story.