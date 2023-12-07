Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt just had the sweetest 'Devil Wears Prada' reunion

Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt just had a Devil Wears Prada reunion, and they clearly have a really meaningful friendship based on how they interacted with each other.

The two superstar actresses sat down together for Variety's "Actors on Actors" video series, and began their conversation by reminiscing about how they first met — after Emily was first cast in their cult fashion-mag film.

"Did we meet before the table read for Devil Wears Prada? Was it AT the table read?" Emily asked Anne.

"This is so embarrassing because I remember every second of the first time I met you and you're like, 'Did we...?'" Anne replied.

After Emily said that she tends to forget things a lot, Anne joked: "I'm so much more into you than you are into me."

The Princess Diaries star went on to explain that she was cast before Emily, and was really eager to find out who would be playing the role of — well — Emily in the film.

Once that happened, "I remember walking into the room and turning and meeting you, and I just remember going like, 'Hi, buddy! in my head, and instantly thought, I was like, 'What a movie star!'" Anne recalled, with Emily looking sweetly embarrassed by the compliments.

The two women went on to reflect on how long they've been friends, i.e. 18 years, and both agreed: "Our relationship is the age of an adult." They also joked that their relationship was now "so drunk in England right now" (since the legal age of drinking is 21 in the US).

"We just had a joy bomb of a time on that movie. It was so wild," Emily continued. "I don't know if anyone knew it was going to become what it did. I mean, it's quoted to me every week. It will be the movie that changed my life, and you couldn't have been kinder to me."

We love this so much!