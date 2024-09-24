Angelina Jolie shares emotional meaning behind matching tattoos with her children

Angelina Jolie clearly loves to share in her children's interests and joys, as she's proven once again in a new interview. While speaking to CR Fashion Book, the actress was asked about her most recent tattoo.

"I got 'Stay Gold' with my daughter Viv during our time with The Outsiders," Angelina explained. "It means so much to us separately and together. There is also a bird that I share with some of my children that is personal to us."

Angelina hired her daughter Vivienne, 16, as an assistant and co-producer on The Outsiders, a Broadway musical she produced and which premiered in the spring. Speaking of Vivienne's commitment to the job, Angelina told People in April: "She’ll say, 'Didn’t you read the memo? We have to do this. We have to go through this.' She’s been a really tough assistant. She takes it very, very seriously."

As for the bird tattoos, Angelina didn't go into detail about their meaning or which of her children share the sweet tattoo with her. That said, 'birds have been used as symbols of freedom, hope, spirit, transition, and new opportunities since time immemorial, in every culture, in every era' according to BirdBuddy Tales.

Angelina's children, including Vivienne, have made headlines over the last few months as several of them decided to drop "Pitt" — for their father Brad Pitt — from their surnames. Vivienne was credited as just Vivienne Jolie on the playbill for The Outsiders, while Zahara, 19, once said her name as just "Zahara Marley Jolie" during a university ceremony. Shiloh, 18, has also dropped the name Pitt.

Angelina and Brad also share children Pax, 20, Knox, 16, and Maddox, 23. The two actors were married between 2014 and 2019, though they first filed for divorce in 2016. According to People, the two have been locked in a long and complicated legal battle that's still not completely resolved to this day.