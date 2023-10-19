Adele admits that this has been the biggest struggle since giving up alcohol

There's no shortage of A-listers who have given up drinking alcohol in pursuit of a healthier lifestyle, but Adele has given us a refreshingly frank account of what it's actually been like for her.

The I Drink Wine singer revealed to the audience during one of her Las Vegas residency shows that she stopped drinking three and a half months ago—but isn't enjoying her new-found sobriety *quite* as much as some other sober celebrities.

"It's boring," Adele told the crowd (via reporting from the Daily Mail). "I mean, I was literally borderline alcoholic for quite a lot of my twenties, but I miss it so much."

Then the singer added to a member of the crowd who was enjoying a cocktail at the time: "So enjoy your whiskey sour. I'm very, very jealous."

Adele's not alone - there's a sober revolution happening right now, with research from non-alcoholic spirit brand Three Spirit finding that six million people swapped their usual favourite tipple for an alcohol-free alternative last year for Dry January, while the number of sober and sober curious celebs seems to be rising rapidly.

In reference to being a 'borderline alcoholic', Adele has previously revealed that during the 2020 lockdown period in the UK, she once drank four bottles of wine before lunch.

She explained in an interview with the Daily Star: "I remember when I came here in Covid, in lockdown, it was 11am and I was definitely like four bottles of wine in—like we all were.

"I said in 2020 that I wanted to put my album out. And we were all at home just drunk basically."

While Adele didn't reveal the exact reasons why she's decided to go booze-free, she also added that she recently quit caffeine, too. Adele has spoken about her desire to have a child with Rich Paul, and is no doubt making her health a priority.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in 2022, Adele spoke about her desire to expand her family during an appearance on Desert Island Discs, saying: "I would definitely love a couple more kids. It would be wonderful. If not, I've got Angelo."

In recent years, Adele has opened up more about her health battles, discussing the 'really bad' health condition that affects her ability to walk, as well as how her mental health was positively impacted by therapy after her divorce, helping her to 'hold herself accountable'.

Adele's in good company on the sober train, with more and more celebs living a booze-free existence.

Stars like Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Lopez and Chrissy Teigen have spoken about their own sobriety journeys, with Drew sharing that alcohol 'held her prisoner' in an interview with Chicks in the Office.

She went on to say: "I'll never be the cool girl at a party with a glass of wine. I'll want three bottles."

Feeling sober curious? Take a look at what happened when one Marie Claire UK writer decided to cut down her alcohol consumption.