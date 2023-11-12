I just asked the experts what the chicest nail colours are for winter 2023—here's their verdict

When it comes to winter nail colours I’ll be the first to admit that I’m a creature of habit—for me it’s burgundy red for everyday, and maybe a sparkly top coat for party season. Glitter for Christmas? Groundbreaking, I’m sure you’ll agree. So, this year, I’m ready to step outside of my comfort zone with a more exciting approach to winter nail trends. And, thankfully, there’s so many options to choose from.

“Winter is undoubtedly my favourite season as a nail technician,” says Jessica White , Luxury Nail Artist and OPI Manicurist. “The most exquisite nail shades make an appearance and this year the opulent hues of oaky browns, inky blues and rich reds are utterly irresistible.”

Ready to book your nail appointment? Ahead, we’re sharing the five shades that you're going to want to try out this winter, according to experts.

The 5 best winter nail colours for 2023

1. Rich browns

Browns have been rising in popularity throughout autumn and they continue to be a hugely popular colour for winter nails, too. “Shades of brown, specifically rich chocolate or espresso, are a great choice if you’re looking for a contemporary and chic neutral colour for your winter manicure,” says Ami Streets , session manicurist.

2. Dark metallics

Metallics tend to go hand-in-hand with popular winter nail colours thanks to them being a party season staple, but for winter 2023 they’re taking a moodier turn. “Black is a perennial favourite for autumn/winter as it’s a monochromatic colour that goes with anything and adds an instant edge to your look,” says Ami. “This season, the combination of a bold dark colour mixed with a subtle metallic shimmer is great for party season and adding texture and shine to nail art.”

3. Wine reds

Merlot, burgundy, claret… whatever your specific vino of choice, this winter there’s a nail colour to match it as wine red looks set to be order of the day. “There’s an undeniable comfort in painting your nails with warm, rich colours during the bitter cold of winter,” explains Jess White, OPI Manicurist. “OPI Malaga Wine would be top of my list this season—it’s a deeply inviting, rich red shade that is a seasonal essential.”

4. Forest greens

“Deep, dark green is set to be a big trend for winter 2023 as it’s festive, but still chic and sophisticated,” predicts Tajinder Banwait, Founder & Managing Director of Palette London. Think forest greens and jewel-like emeralds when opting for your winter shades, rather than the pistachios and sage shades that we saw emerging over the summer.

5. Molten golds

Gold is going to dominate for winter, and it’s all about the finish. “Molten metallics will be on everyone’s nails this winter,” says Tajinder. “Think sleek gold foils with a brilliant reflective finish” to really make an impact with your winter nail look and experiment with block colour or French tips. And if you're not into gold, I'm loving the cold chrome trend right now.