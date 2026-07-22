Gigi Hadid Brought Back the 'Rachel' Haircut—So I Tried It Too, and My Hair Has Never Looked So Full

Few haircuts have achieved first-name status.‘The Rachel’ arrived in the early seasons of Friends, when Rachel Green’s shoulder-skimming explosion of layers became almost as famous as the character herself—and launched a thousand salon appointments in the process. Even today, the millennial style continues to inspire fresh interpretations—the latest being Gigi Hadid’s glossy, swishy reinterpretation. Her longer layers, sweeping face-framing sections, and softly curved ends retain the bounce that made the original so appealing, minus the ’90s cosplay. As her hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos put it on his Instagram post, “I wanted to create the updated version of the C-cut, giving Gigi some Love Layers (aka heart shape layers)!” So how can we recreate this new take on a classic? I asked leading hairdressers Samantha Cusick and Jay Birmingham to explain how to wear the style now.

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The 'Modern Rachel'

While the original relied on short, visible layers and a bouncy, rounded blow-dry, the new interpretation is altogether subtler. “The modern Rachel is all about softer glamour,” explains celebrity hairdresser Jay Birmingham. “The original was built around short, choppy layers and lots of volume, whereas today’s version is sleeker, longer and much more wearable. The layers are more blended, the movement is softer, and the finish is glossy rather than fluffy.”

That distinction is what makes the revival feel fresh. Rather than reproducing Jennifer Aniston’s haircut section by section, the aim is to capture its buoyant, face-framing effect. “It’s less about recreating a ’90s hairstyle and more about capturing that effortless bounce and healthy-looking shine,” says Birmingham.

Cusick believes the resurgence also reflects our renewed appetite for ’90s beauty, along with a broader shift towards haircuts that create movement. “We’re obsessed with volume, with movement, with that lived-in layered quality that looks effortless but is actually really considered,” she says. “The original Rachel had all of those things; it was just styled in a more structured, high-maintenance way for the time.”

What to Ask for at the Salon

The words ‘The Rachel’ may conjure a very specific image, so arriving armed with a reference to the longer, contemporary version is sensible. The most important point to communicate is that you want movement while preserving weight and fullness through the ends. “I’d ask for long, seamless layers that create movement without taking away too much weight,” advises Birmingham. “Soft face-framing pieces around the cheekbones or jawline will open up the face while keeping the overall look elegant and modern.” The layering should blend into the haircut rather than create obvious steps. “The beauty of this cut is that it should move naturally, so the layering needs to feel invisible rather than obvious,” he adds.

“The OG version was very much built for thicker, straighter hair, where you could get that signature volume and flick”, explains Cusick. “The 2026 version works with so many more hair types because the layering technique has evolved significantly.” That’s why the modern Rachel can be adapted to a much broader range of hair types than its predecessor. Layers remove bulk and encourage movement in thick hair, while naturally wavy textures lend themselves particularly well to the softer, undone finish.

Fine hair requires a more restrained approach. Too many layers can leave the ends looking sparse, so maintaining density is more important than chasing dramatic volume. This also makes the cut a compelling option for midlife hair that has become finer, drier or less dense.

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“This style is actually brilliant for midlife hair because it creates the illusion of movement and fullness without relying on lots of short layers,” says Birmingham. “I’d recommend keeping the layers longer and softer to maintain density through the ends, while using styling techniques to build lift around the crown.”

Cusick agrees that precision matters: “On finer hair, you do need a skilled hand because you want to add layers that create movement without removing too much weight, but when it’s done right, it’s incredible.” Very curly hair can also carry the shape, although its layers must be positioned with shrinkage in mind. A stylist experienced in cutting curls will be best placed to tailor the look.

How to Create The Modern Rachel

Charley before and after styling her hair (Image credit: Future, the_blonde_editor)

The secret to Gigi’s finish lies in balancing root lift with smooth, glossy lengths. Begin with heat protectant (my go-to is always Moroccanoil Perfect Defence, £28, then work in small sections, directing the hair away from the face. Allowing each section to cool before touching it helps the shape last longer. “My biggest tip is to style the hair away from the face, then let each section cool before brushing it through gently with your fingers,” says Birmingham. “That gives you soft movement rather than overly defined curls.”

A blow-dry brush or air styler will create the initial lift, but a straightener can be used to refine the shape, bend the face-framing sections and smooth the ends. I used the new ghd Sculpt Styler , £369, which promotes shine and discourages frizz thanks to its fancy Heat-adapt technology. I have layers but usually they just blend in, this allowed me to add intentional cool-girl kinks through the front sections and mid-lengths. “That face-framing quality that made the original so iconic is still completely there, but it's softer, more undone, as Cusick says, “more like your hair just fell that way rather than something you carefully constructed. You’re not trying to recreate that very polished ’90s flick; you’re taking the spirit of it and making it feel like 2026,” she explains. I’ve recently discovered Cécred's Heat Activated Silk Glaze , £32, and it's a game-changer for creating a glass-like finish and almost locking in the style you’ve created. I’ve been using J VN Hair Perfect FlexHold Strengthening Flexible Hairspray , £27, to give hair extra gravitas and keep tufty flyaways in check. If the ends of my hair are starting to look a little worse for wear, Virtue’s Healing Oil , £44, is a godsend at keeping flicks looking the chef’s kiss.

The main pitfalls are over-layering, excessive teasing and ends that have been curled too deliberately. As Birmingham puts it: “Today’s version is all about healthy-looking hair with effortless bounce and natural movement.”



Since writing this article, I have found myself wearing this new version of The Rachel more and more. With its flattering face-framing pieces, fullness-enhancing layers and glossy finish, it simply looks like very good hair. It doesn’t feel like a retro haircut enjoying a brief revival; it feels current, wearable and actually, really easy to achieve, and suitable for everyone.

Your Modern Rachel Essentials