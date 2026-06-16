The Best SPF Mists for Effortless Sun Protection Top-Ups That Won't Ruin Your Make-Up

The very best formulas on the market

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Summer is upon us, and with it comes a familiar beauty dilemma: how do you top up your SPF without ruining your make-up?

We all know how important it is to use sunscreen, but during high summer, it's regular re-application that is key. Of course, SPF has long had a bad reputation for being greasy, leaving a white cast and being a pain to use over make-up, but I come bearing good news: this is no longer the case. A slew of new formulas have made both application and re-application a doddle. Often infused with skin-loving ingredients, these next-gen products work effortlessly over make-up and can even double as setting sprays. So, without further ado, the best SPF mists on the market.

Best weightless SPF mists

Nessa Humayun
Nessa Humayun
Beauty Editor

Nessa Humayun is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over eight years of editorial experience across lifestyle sectors, Nessa was previously the Editorial Lead of HUNGER Magazine, and has bylines in British Vogue, Dazed, and Cosmopolitan. A self-confessed human guinea pig, Nessa covers everything from product must-haves to long-reads about the industry writ large. Her beauty ethos is all about using products that work hard, so you don't have to.