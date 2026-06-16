Summer is upon us, and with it comes a familiar beauty dilemma: how do you top up your SPF without ruining your make-up?

We all know how important it is to use sunscreen, but during high summer, it's regular re-application that is key. Of course, SPF has long had a bad reputation for being greasy, leaving a white cast and being a pain to use over make-up, but I come bearing good news: this is no longer the case. A slew of new formulas have made both application and re-application a doddle. Often infused with skin-loving ingredients, these next-gen products work effortlessly over make-up and can even double as setting sprays. So, without further ado, the best SPF mists on the market.

Best weightless SPF mists

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Anti-Shine Sun Protection Invisible Spf50+ Face Mist £15.20 at Lookfantastic No rubbing in is required with La Roche-Posay's best-selling anti-shine SPF mist. It features the brand's patented Mexoplex filtering system, which delivers high-level protection with just a few spritzes, but what really stands out is its ease of use. Lightweight and cooling, it leaves an undetectable, soft-matte finish that keeps skin looking hydrated without excess shine, making it ideal for holidays or days spent out and about in the heat. Ultra Violette Preen Screen Spf 50+ Reapplication Mist £25.60 at Cult Beauty Designed for everyday use, this featherweight mist can be sprayed directly onto the face as the final step of your skincare routine as well as over make-up. I love the silky, dewy (never greasy) glow it leaves behind. It's also packed with skin-barrier-friendly ingredients, including vitamin E and niacinamide, the latter of which balances sebum production. Meanwhile, bisabolol and aloe vera extract work to soothe and comfort skin, particularly when contending with extreme heat. Caudalie Invisible High Protection Spray SPF50 £17.60 at Lookfantastic This water-resistant mist really is invisible—it doesn't disturb make-up and leaves behind a matte finish. It's infused with Caudalie's CollagenSkinProtect technology, which helps protect against blue light and infrared rays while supporting the skin's natural collagen and antioxidant production. It's suitable for use on both the face and body, and works for those with sensitive skin, though it does contain a mild fragrance. Lancaster Sun Perfect Air Invisible Face Mist SPF50 £29.60 at Lookfantastic This super-fine formula is powered by Lancaster's Full Light Technology, which helps shield against UVA rays, visible light (including blue light) and infrared radiation. Like all of the brand's products, it also revitalises the skin and boost glow, thanks to a blend of antioxidants and active ingredients that guard against environmental aggressors. Heliocare 360° Invisible Spray SPF50+ £23.20 at Lookfantastic Heliocare's exhaustive approach to 360-degree sun protection is apparent in their Invisible Spray. This quick-absorbing, non-oily mist is water-resistant and effective even when applied to wet skin, making it ideal for summer holidays. It also features the brand's patented fern-derived antioxidant technology, which protects against oxidative stress. Naked Sundays SPF50+ Hydrating Glow Mist Setting Spray Sunscreen £24 at Cult Beauty This beautifying SPF mist is designed to lock make-up in place while also offering ample sun protection. Infused with a range of Australian botanical extracts and hyaluronic acid, it delivers a real glow, but can also be used on bare skin to keep it protected all day long. Shiseido Invisible Protective Mist SPF50+ £34.40 at Lookfantastic If you've got an active summer planned, look no further than Shiseido's Invisible Protective Mist, which is formulated to last through intense outdoor activity and sport, thanks to its WetForce water-resistant technology. I love the instant cooling effect it has on the skin, and like all the other products in this guide, it applies effortlessly over make-up and leaves no sticky or oily residue. DARLING Mist-Me SPF 50 £35 at Liberty London If you're not sensitive to fragrance in your SPF, then Italian sun-care brand Darling's Mist-Me is a great choice. It's packed with ingredients that help prevent photo-ageing, including knotgrass extract, vitamin E, macadamia seed oil, panthenol (pro-vitamin B5) and ginkgo biloba leaf extract. It also smells delicious, with notes of ozone, strawberry, peach and coconut. Just remember not to mist it directly onto your face, spray it into your hands first, then gently pat onto the skin.

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