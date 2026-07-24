So You Think You Know All About SPF—But Beauty Experts Say This "Forgotten" Part Of Your Body Needs Attention

The scalp was once regarded as a niche, unsexy corner of the haircare discussion—but in 2026, it is the conversation. As we know, each strand comes from a living follicle on the scalp, meaning that its condition can affect everything from growth, shedding and lustre. So, in tandem with the “skinitification” trend of hair, a booming market around scalp health has emerged. There have never been so many products addressing everything from thinning to density—two key issues that take root at the scalp.

But one area that is crucially neglected is the sun, the effect it has on our scalps, and hence everything that grows from it. “People often forget that the scalp is skin, and because it's covered by hair it's very much ‘out of sight, out of mind’,” Dr Sharon Wong , consultant dermatologist and hair specialist, explains. “However, the scalp is one of the most sun-exposed areas of the body and often doesn't receive the same attention as the face when it comes to sun protection.”

How Sun Exposure Affects the Hair

When exposed to the sun, UV radiation breaks down the proteins and lips that give hair its strength and structure, making it weaker, drier, more brittle and prone to breakage, the expert states. It also affects hair pigment, meaning natural hair can become lighter over the summer, while coloured or dyed hair tends to fade more quickly. In short, while we have collectively improved at applying facial sunscreen, it’s important to remember that our scalps are exposed to the same exact environmental stressors.

In fact, it’s critical, Dr Simon Jackson , Scientific Ambassador of Davines , comments. “Unlike skin, hair cannot repair itself once it has been damaged. Sun exposure also generates free radicals that contribute to oxidative stress, and this all compounds when you factor in salt water, chlorine and prolonged heat.”

Can the Sun Accelerate Scalp Ageing?

We have to factor in age here, too. As we get older, our scalps start to change: there’s collagen and elastin loss, reduced blood supply, increased inflammation, altered cell signalling, and declining stem cell activity, meaning that our follicles don’t function as well as they used to. This contributes to reduced and poorer hair growth.

“The scalp actually shows signs of ageing faster than many other areas of the body,” adds Dr Aamna Adel, consultant dermatologist and the founder of rhute . “Unlike facial skin, the scalp has relatively little subcutaneous fat, is constantly exposed to environmental stressors and receives cumulative UV damage over decades.” So, as the hair thins, and is more exposed in areas like the parting, the scalp becomes even more vulnerable.

The Skin Cancer Risk

Indeed, per Dr Wong, the head and neck are the most common sites for UV-related skin cancers. And while scalp melanomas, or cancerous moles, account for only six to seven per cent of all melanomas, they are associated with significantly poorer survival rates than others elsewhere on the body. This is in part because they’re detected later, as they are often hidden by hair.

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“Repeated sunburn isn't just uncomfortable; it increases the risk of actinic damage and skin cancers over time," adds Dr Adel. "Over many years, that cumulative UV exposure increases the risk of developing precancerous changes such as actinic keratoses, which can progress to squamous cell carcinoma if left untreated." She notes that this can be worse amongst those who have thinning hair or age-related hair loss.

How to Protect Your Hair in the Sun

All experts conclude that the most effective way to protect your scalp is by seeking both physical and topical protection. But first things first: “A wide-brimmed hat or tightly woven cap provides far more reliable UV protection than relying on your hair alone,” states Dr Adel, “Particularly if you have a visible parting, finer hair or areas of thinning. Hair offers some protection, but it shouldn't be considered a substitute for sun protection.”

If your scalp is exposed, or wearing a hat isn’t practical, apply sunscreen along the parting, hairline and any areas where the scalp is visible. And as with any sunscreen, it needs to be reapplied if you’re spending prolonged periods outside, especially when sweating or swimming.

Ultrasun UV Face & Scalp Mist Spf50 £22.20 at Sephora

Dr Jackson helped develop Davines’ new SU range with this in mind; to care for the hair before, during and after sun exposure. “At the heart of the range is Bitter Orange (Citrus aurantium) Peel Extract. Naturally rich in antioxidant flavonoids, the extract helps protect the hair fibre against UV-induced oxidative stress while supporting softness and shine,” he says.