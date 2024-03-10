Sofia Richie just shared her go-to pregnancy beauty products—here's her shopping list

It’s not a huge stretch to say that Sofia Richie is one incredibly influential woman. Rather like the Hailey Bieber effect, when she shares a product recommendation you can guarantee that her fans will rush to get their hands on it.

Speaking of which, Sofia has just given said fans a major insight into the products she’s using day-to-day at the moment. Taking to TikTok, the 25-year-old mum-to-be—who is seven months pregnant—shared a four-minute walkthrough of the beauty and wellbeing essentials in her pregnancy regime.

Ahead, I've broken down all of Sofia Richie’s pregnancy product recommendations and where to shop them, including alternatives for those products that are only stocked in the US. You can thank me later.

1. Bumpology Bump Butter

The first product mum-to-be mentioned on TikTok is Bumpology’s Bump Butter, a shea butter-rich formula that she explains her doctor recommended. Sadly, it’s not possible to shop this one in the UK just yet, but Mamma Mio’s Tummy Rub Butter has a similar USP and also contains shea butter.

Mama Mio Tummy Rub Butter £18 at Lookfantastic

2. Hatch Mama Belly Oil

Another bump product, Sofia shared that she uses the Belly Oil from Hatch Mama over the top of the Bumpology cream in her pregnancy bodycare routine. The formula—which promises to be quick drying—is primarily a blend of grapefruit and sweet almond oils, as well as soothing calendula.

3. Erewhon Magnesium Glycinate

Sofia also notes that she takes magnesium glycinate "every night before bed". While her exact Erewhon supplements aren’t available in the UK, this is an alternative you can snap up from Holland & Barrett—though, at 600mg, they are larger than her 400mg option. Remember, always consult your doctor before taking any supplements during pregnancy.

4. New Chapter Pre-Natal Multivitamins

Sofia says these prenatal vitamins were recommended by her doctor and that she took them in the lead-up to her pregnancy. While they’re a little harder to get hold of in the UK, they are available via iHerb. As above, always check with your own doctor before taking any new dietary supplements.

5. Ancient Minerals Magnesium Lotion

Ancient Minerals’ Magnesium Lotion promises a soothing formula for tired and achy muscles. Top tip: Sofia says that she puts it on the soles of her feet before putting socks on for a soothing hit, adding, "I’ve convinced myself it helps me sleep”.

6. Ross J. Barr Calm Patches

Explaining that she saw acupuncturist Ross J. Barr while in London, another of Sofia’s go-tos is this pack of Calm Patches, which are designed to promote relaxation and relieve tension and brain fog. She says she uses these "soothing" patches both when trying to get to sleep and before flying. Note that these patches are a topical supplement, so, as mentioned, consult your doctor before using them.

7. bbhugme Pregnancy Pillow

Something many mums say is a must-have during pregnancy, Sofia’s exact pregnancy pillow is this blush pink design from bbhugme which features adjustable firmness. Not only does she say it’s become her “new best friend”, her husband Elliot loved it so much she bought him his own.

8. Noshinku Hydrating Hand Sanitiser

Sofia says a hydrating hand sanitiser is another of her go-tos to help avoid getting sick during pregnancy. The exact one in her video—Noshinku’s Spice—isn’t available in the UK, but you can snap up a similar-looking pocket design from HAAN in the form of its Rose Hydrating Sanitiser.

HAAN Bright Rose Hydrating Hand Sanitiser £5.95 at Harvey Nichols

9. Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm

Sofia mentions her go-to shade of Summer Fridays' Lip Butter Balm is Birthday Cake, which is the one that she uses every single day, but she'd misplaced her current tube before filming—however, it looks like the shade she’s holding in the video is Pink Sugar.

10. Tatcha Aburatorigami Japanese Blotting Papers

In her TikTok, Sofia explains that throughout her pregnancy her skin has been noticeably oilier than usual, and, to that end, these blotting papers from Tatcha have been a lifesaver. (Considering how great her make-up always looks, we’d say they clearly work.) Made from abaca leaf, the biodegradable sheets are designed to blot without disturbing your make-up.

11. LYMA Red LED Laser Starter Kit

We won’t pretend that this tool from LYMA is the kind of purchase that many people can make on a whim. But, it is one that Sofia says she uses “every night before bed” and that "within a week [of using] this transformed my skin", so it's clearly an effective one.