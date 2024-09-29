This £12 unsexy beauty product stopped me looking like an oil slick all summer and it'll be a firm fixture into autumn too

There is so much joy to be found in the changing trends that the fashion and beauty industries conjure up each season. Autumn/Winter 2024 is a manifesto in carefree jubilation, with shiny skin , smokey eyes and artfully undone hairstyles set to leap from the catwalk and into real life. However, as much as I love experimenting with new products , my true passion lies in the more unsexy formulations that we all rather quietly rely on to help put our best foot forward each day. These products might not come in cutesy packaging or be spotted in the aesthetic backdrops of the latest viral TikTok get ready with me but, trust me, they work hard. Whether it’s a deodorant for severe sweaters , a foot cream that tackles cracked heels or spot stickers for hormonal breakouts, these no-frills beauty products are the backbone of most of our genuine daily beauty routines. And as a beauty editor with excessively oily skin , I’ve got another one to add to the lineup—blotting papers.

Of course, blotting papers are nothing new, these tiny sheets of oil-absorbent paper have been used for hundreds of years as a way of soaking up excess oil on your skin and dialling back shine. However, this summer they became an essential for me—especially when the temperature hit 30 degrees in London and my skin became a permanent disco ball. And while I tried a few different versions, there’s one that has become a non-negotiable addition to my handbag—the Tatcha Aburatorigami Blotting Papers.

FIRST IMPRESSIONS

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

Admittedly, unsexy beauty product feels a bit of a harsh way to categorise these blotting papers because, actually, the cardboard pouch that the papers are slotted inside is rather beautiful—and I have to say there’s something almost retro and glamorous about slipping it out of your handbag in a restroom to touch up your face. (Or, at least, there could be if I was somewhere like Claridge’s rather than in the toilet of a soft play which is more likely for me.) However, location aside, I was instantly impressed at how minimal and portable the packaging of the Tatcha Aburatorigami Blotting Papers was. And as for the papers themselves? There’s an abundance of them inside, and they’re easy to slip out and use as you need.

THE PRODUCT

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

While blotting papers can be made of a variety of materials, the thing that sets the Tatcha ones apart from others on the market is that they are handmade and crafted from 100% natural abaca leaf—which has naturally high levels of absorbency. Not only that, but the papers themselves also contain 23-karat gold flakes (if you look closely you’ll see them strewn sporadically across the papers) which help to add a subtle shimmer to the skin. Entirely free from powder and fragrance, as well as being biodegradable, the papers do an impressive job at soaking up huge amounts of oil without leaving skin feeling stripped or disturbing any make-up that you already have on.

THE RESULTS

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

From the first time that I used these I was blown away by what a difference they made to my skin—transforming my shiny, oily face into a velvety-matte dream. I find that one is more than enough to do my entire face, and I’ll use a patting and pressing motion directly onto my skin. Don’t be tempted to rub or wipe it over like a face cloth as you’ll lift off your make-up. Almost instantly the paper starts to turn from opaque to translucent as it absorbs all the oil from your skin—which has that somewhat disgusting but satisfying feeling—and you can use both sides of the paper before discarding it.

The thing that I love most about the Tatcha Aburatorigami Blotting Papers, though, is that I no longer feel the need to carry powder around with me. As someone with oily skin that’s prone to breakouts, re-applying powder throughout the day often ends up looking quite congested on my skin as it would gather around spots or dry patches. Plus, I don’t love layering on products with a brush while I’m out and about for hygiene reasons and it often exacerbates existing breakouts. Using blotting papers not only ticks the box for making my skin look better, but I think it’s actually more hygienic and has kept my skin more balanced over the summer too. Sure, it’s not the most viral of beauty products, but it’s one that I’ll continue to repurchase for years to come.