This highly anticipated cleansing balm has been years in the making—I can confirm it's worth the hype

Caroline Hirons is known as the double cleansing queen—indeed, she was the first original 'skinfluencer' I ever learnt the concept from. It therefore comes as no surprise that it's taken her a little longer to release her own cleansing balm from her brand Skin Rocks (which launched two years ago with its retinoid). The cleansing balm is clearly a product she wanted to perfect, knowing just how important that initial cleanse is for the overall wellbeing of your face and its subsequent glow.

Hirons already has two cleansers in her range (The Cream Cleanser and The Gel Cleanser), but this serves a different purpose. As a rich, buttery balm, the product (which is suitable for all skin types) is designed to be used as your primary cleanse before your wash-off cleanser, for which the brand's first two launches are best suited.

And, as with anything Caroline Hirons touches, the hype around this launch has been crazy. So, it's needless to say I was desperate to get my hands on it to see if it really is as good as the hype would have you believe. I've only been using this a week since its launch, but I'm already head over heels for this cleanser. Read on to discover why I think you need to add it to your basket, stat.

The ingredients list

Perhaps the most important thing to note is that Hirons has developed this balm to come in two options: fragranced and fragrance-free. I absolutely love this premise; for those who have sensitive skin, there's the non-scented version, whereas for anyone else who is more tolerable to it and enjoys a sensorial experience, there's an option there for you too.

Whichever you choose, each balm has been formulated with a powerful blend of elite skincare ingredients. The brand breaks its key ingredients down into three key groups, the first of which is the 'Lipid-Advanced Complex.' This features phytosterols, jojoba oil, macadamia seed oil, squalene and vitamin E, and its goal is to protect and maintain the skin's all-important moisture barrier, meaning cleansing with this will never strip skin or make it feel dried out.

Next up is the carrot root extract and carrot seed oil, which have been harnessed to inject the skin with nutrients that nourish and inspire radiance. Lastly, there's beta-carotene, which is the ingredient responsible for the balm's yellow colour. It's also an effective antioxidant, meaning that as well as cleaning the face, this balm can neutralise free radicals (for example, from environmental aggressors like pollution) and absorb blue light. Pretty smart, huh?

Using the balm & results

The ingredients list of Skin Rocks' The Cleansing Balm is not the only impressive feature of this new viral product. In fact, I'd argue its texture is its main selling point—creamy, rich and luxurious, this is one of those products that makes doing your skincare routine enjoyable.

As with any cleansing balm, I warmed this up in my fingers first (which melted the balm into more of a thick oil) then applied it all over my dry face. I then used one of the brand's face cloths (wet) to remove my make-up and any grease or oil buildup on my face.

As well as being pleasurable to use, Hirons' new offering delivers in terms of results. This removes make-up with absolute ease (even tough eye make-up like mascara and liquid liner), leaving the skin clear and free from product.

The after effects are impressive too. Skin feels clean but never stripped. In fact, it's pretty soft to the touch, and you can really notice the ingredients working to maintain the skin's hydration and moisture levels.

Something else I really love is how a little goes a long way—at £55, this isn't a super cheap way to cleanse your face, but it's one you can absolutely trust (given its creator, ingredients list and efficacy) and that will last you ages due to its generous size.

If you're in the market for a new nighttime cleanser (for your first cleanse), don't think twice about this one.