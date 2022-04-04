Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

As a beauty editor I get a lot of questions from friends, like’ what’s the best way to treat back acne?’ or ‘which is the best red lipstick shade?’. When it comes to skincare questions, like ‘what’s the ideal skincare routine to tackle blemishes?’ I find that I always end up recommending the same brand for a whole host of issues. That brand is The Ordinary.

The reason that I find myself sending my friends to The Ordinary skincare is that it’s one of the best affordable skincare brands out there. It’s gained an incredibly loyal customer base, because of its effective formulas that focus on specific ingredients. And because the products really do work.

Despite the fact that I am constantly trying new products out, I often find myself going back to some of my favourite products. When my skin is having a flare-up, I know which ones will be able to calm it down straight away. They’re also my favourites when I travel. The packaging is compact and neat – ideal for weekends away or those pesky under 100ml rules.

There’s something for every skin concern in its collection. I’ve rounded up my absolute favourite products that feature in my everyday skincare routine to tend to my dry, and often dehydrated, skin.

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5, £11.50

The one product that I use every single day, without fail, (bar my best facial sunscreen) is a hyaluronic acid serum. My dry skin needs it. So I use this as my first serum step, followed by a more active serum. This one has low, medium and high-molecular weight HA which means it penetrates all layers of the skin fort better hydration. View Deal

The Ordinary “Buffet”, £14.30

There are so many fans of The Ordinary “The Buffet”. It’s definitely one its bestselling and most-loved products. The reason why it’s such a hit? I love it because the combination of ingredients inside make it excellent for firming, which I find I am relying on much more now that I’m in my mid 30s. View Deal

The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%, £5.60

When I get my period, blemishes appear out of nowhere overnight. They always settle on my chin, with a couple on my forehead. When that happens, I reach for this. The niacinamide helps with congestion and the zinc calms down any inflammation and redness. View Deal

The Ordinary Glycolioc Acid 7% Toning Solution, £8

You know the Pixi Glow Tonic that everyone knows and loves? Well this is basically that, but £10 cheaper. I use this two or three times a week in the evenings to help exfoliate my skin and fight dullness. View Deal

The Ordinary AHA 30% BHA 2% Peeling Solution, £6.30

This is a fantastic product. And I’m not the only one who thinks so. This is another bestseller for the brand. This is a facial in a bottle. But be warned, it’s punchy. It’s similar to Drunk Elephant’s Baby Facial, but a lot more affordable. It’s a strong acid exfoliating treatment that I only use around once every fortnight. If you’re a dab hand at acids, then go wild. But if you have sensitive skin, it’s probably not for you. View Deal

The Ordinary 100% Organic Cold-Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil, £9

Rose Hip Seed oil is one of those wonder products that I always keep to hand in my beauty cupboard. If I’ve gone a little too heavy with my acid treatments or when the really cold Winter weather sets in and my skin starts to suffer, this is what I opt for. I use it mostly at night before bed as the last step. It’s super nourishing and helps restore skin. View Deal

The Ordinary Lactic Acid 10% + HA, £6.90

When my skin is dehydrated (I know, because I get a lot of creasing and tightness on my forehead) I use lactic acid. It’s a bigger molecule than glycolic acid so it really gets to work at refining the surface of my skin. This allows my hydrating products to work at all levels. View Deal

The Ordinary Vitmain C Suspension 23% + HA Spheres 2%, £6

I couldn’t do a list of favourite Ordinary products and not include one of its Vitamin Cs. This is my go-to. I suffer from pigmentation on my cheeks and across my nose. I use this at night on alternate days to my retinol and it helps even out dark spots and pigmentation. View Deal

Give these a try, I promise you won’t be disappointed.