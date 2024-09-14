My skin has never looked bouncier, and it’s all down to this new apple-infused skincare duo

As a beauty-obsessed shopping editor with very sensitive skin, I’m extremely fussy when it comes to my skincare. I have a carefully-curated edit of moisturisers that I barely ever stray from, and when it comes to exfoliators , about 90% of the ones I try usually break me out immediately, and the other 10% are still too harsh for me to use on a regular basis.

It’s September, and something about this time of year always makes me gravitate towards apple-themed everything—from apple-scented candles to fruit-themed manicures. Not to mention: eating an apple a day keeps the doctor away. We all know this. But I didn’t realise quite how powerful an ingredient it could be when it came to my skincare routine.

I’d recently learned about the skin-boosting properties of antioxidant-rich apples, so naturally the new Origins Youthtopia skincare range (which just so happens to hero my favourite autumnal fruit) piqued my interest.

The science-backed range utilises each part of the humble fruit – including apple seed oil, apple stem cells and apple peel ferment – to maximise its plumping and smoothing effects. And because these ingredients are gentle by nature, that makes the products great for sensitive skin. As someone with sensitive yet texture-prone skin, I was keen to try it for myself.

I was lucky enough to try the products out for a few weeks before they were officially launched, and boy do I have some thoughts. Shop the duo for yourself below, and read on for my thorough review.

My review of the new Origins Youthtopia range

Valeza showing the consistency of the apple peptide cream from the Origins Youthtopia range (Image credit: Valeza Bakolli)

Origins Youthtopia Peptide Plumping Apple Cream £44 at Lookfantastic

First up: the Peptide Plumping Apple Cream, which harnesses the power of apple stem cells, apple seed oil, squalane and apple peel ferment to boost the skin’s hydration levels, strengthen the barrier and minimise the look of pores. I started using this face cream thinking that I would trial it for one or two weeks and that would be that, but I didn’t expect for it to completely replace my go-to moisturiser.

This is a lightweight, almost gel moisturiser, but it has all the nourishing and plumping effects of a much richer cream—a dream for my oily skin that’s still somehow dehydrated, no matter how much water I drink. It sinks in almost immediately, leaving a hydrating sheen on my face that doesn’t look or feel at all greasy.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Throughout the day, my skin stays hydrated and plump without becoming progressively more oily, which I can tell you is no mean feat. I can also personally vouch for the pore-refining effects. This moisturiser smooths my texture and has evened out my skin tone considerably after a few weeks of use.

Due to the extremely sensitive nature of my skin, I trialled the plumping cream for a few weeks before introducing the potentially more reaction-inducing exfoliating peel. So I can truly speak to how effective each product is on their own, and how they are even more so together.

Valeza holding the exfoliating liquid peel from the Origins Youthtopia range (Image credit: Valeza Bakolli)

Origins Youthtopia Refining Apple Peel £39 at Lookfantastic

So how did I get on with the Liquid Exfoliating Apple Face Peel? Firstly, it smells surprisingly delicious: sweet and fruity, a bit like a toffee apple.

It has a yellowish milky toner consistency which you must mix well before applying to a cotton pad and swiping over your entire face. I use this after cleansing and before applying my serum, moisturiser and SPF.

I experienced none of the usual stinging feelings I get when trying new exfoliators and, most impressively, this surprisingly gentle peel didn’t break me out. Instead, it left me with unbelievably smooth and genuinely glowing skin—the healthy shine you see on a freshly polished apple is the best way I can describe it.

I started slowly, using this once a week and working my way up to every other day (this product is gentle enough to use daily, but having particularly sensitive skin, I don’t want to overdo it). As I mentioned above, my skin didn’t break out or flare up with continued use, but do note that you must apply sunscreen after using this product due to its exfoliating effects.

My only gripe with both of these products is the application process. I'm not a fan of dipping my finger into pots of face cream and I find that the liquid peel can spill a little too much if I’m being heavy-handed—environmentally-friendly pumps would be better in both cases, in my opinion. Saying this though, I adore the formulas and their effects so much that I’m willing to overlook the lack of my favourite pump packaging, and I have to say, the bottles do look incredibly chic.

My final verdict? I’m a huge fan. My skin has honestly never glowed quite this much. Wearing foundation has become a thing of the past thanks to the skin-smoothing effects, and I can’t see myself switching these out of my routine anytime soon.