I blind-tested this calming skincare range over the past few months, and I’ve never received so many compliments on my skin

As a beauty-obsessed shopping editor I love trying new products, but more often than not, these products don’t love me. I’ve seriously struggled to find the best cleansers , serums and SPF moisturisers to suit my skin over the years.

Why? Because I have super sensitive and highly reactive skin. It breaks out and flares up at the drop of a hat, so when I find a skincare or make-up product that works, I tend to stick to it. Case in point: I’ve not strayed from my normal skincare routine for a really long time.

That was, until I tried the new Calming Range from MZ Skin. Created by Dr. Maryam Zamani, the range aims to repair the skin's barrier and soothe irritation, inflammation and redness. This sensitive skin-friendly set is the first I’ve used from the research-driven brand, and it certainly did not disappoint.

When Marie Claire UK’s Senior Beauty Editor Katie Thomas approached me asking if I’d like to try out the new range, I was keen - Katie knows I have sensitive skin, you see, so I trust her to choose the right products for me to test.

While I didn’t expect to be testing these products blind (AKA without any knowledge of the final product’s brand, packaging, price or even ingredients), I found that this allowed me to curate a completely unbiased opinion - and the results seriously surprised me.

I’ve been using the range - which includes a cleanser, serum and moisturiser - for around two and a half months now, and the products have firmly implanted themselves in my daily skincare routine. For my in-depth review, read on…

My review of the MZ Skin Calming Range

Since using this skincare range, wearing foundation has become a thing of the past. Seriously. After using these three products together, consistently, I noticed my skin was way smoother and less irritated and my redness had reduced almost overnight.

They really do work at their best when used all together, too. When I ran out of the serum and had to switch out with my previous favourite, I noticed a difference in the effect of the other two products.

Gentle enough to be used daily, the research-driven range incorporates proven actives to soothe sensitive skin and build the skin's resilience over time.

So now, a little deep dive into why I love each of these products…

The Calming Cream Cleanser

(Image credit: MZ Skin)

(Image credit: Future)

MZ Skin The Calming Cream Cleanser Today's Best Deals £50 at MZ Skin

This cleanser is lightweight, fragrance-free and has a cream-like consistency which thins out to an almost milky texture when rubbed into the skin. It’s not exactly as hydrating as, say, CeraVe’s Hydrating Cleanser - this does foam up ever so slightly - but nevertheless it leaves my skin feeling smooth, refreshed and not at all dry or tight.

One thing to note is that it doesn’t remove heavier make-up like foundation or mascara, but this isn’t what I prefer to use it for. I use it as my morning cleanser to refresh my face before applying my serum, cream and SPF, or in the evening after a make-up-free day. It also works brilliantly as a second cleanse, as it calms my skin after removing make-up with one of my go-to cleansing balms.

The Calming Rescue Serum

(Image credit: Liberty)

(Image credit: Future)

MZ Skin The Calming Rescue Serum Today's Best Deals £108 at Liberty

This stuff really is like magic in a bottle. With powerful antioxidants and botanical extracts that aim to balance and brighten the skin, reduce redness and calming irritation. I can personally vouch for its soothing and smoothing effect. Oh, and it's currently reduced in price at Liberty!

This serum’s only downfall is that I go through it too quickly compared to the other two products. It’s a generous sized bottle but I use two pumps to cover my entire face and neck, so I plan on stocking up on more of the serums with future purchases of the set.

The Calming Moisturiser

(Image credit: Space NK)

(Image credit: Future)

MZ Skin The Calming Moisturiser Today's Best Deals £150 at Space NK

Of all the skincare products I’ve tried in my time, face moisturisers are among the most difficult for me to get along with. I find that face creams tailored to sensitive skin types tend to be too rich for my acne-prone skin, making me break out. Similarly, oil-free moisturisers meant to prevent breakouts will often leave my skin feeling dry, tight and uncomfortable. Luckily, I found this moisturiser to be the perfect balance when it came to consistency.

With ingredients like red sage root, centella asiatica and amino acids, it locks in hydration, reduces redness and protects against environmental aggressors.

I use this in conjunction with (rather than as a complete replacement for) my usual favourite face creams, and for this, it works really well. It has the perfect consistency for me - it’s super hydrating and lightweight but neither too matte nor too ‘greasy’, plus it doesn’t ball up underneath my SPF or face oil. It’s basically my dream moisturiser.

(Image credit: Future)

Overall, I’m a huge fan of this skincare set and don’t see myself switching back to my old routine anytime soon - a real feat! My texture has been smoothened, my redness reduced and my flare-ups have become a thing of the past. Yes it’s a pricey set, but it’s research-backed, beauty editor-approved, and when it comes to the results with my sensitive skin, I really can’t fault it.