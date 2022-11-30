Marie Claire UK Skin Awards 2022: New to Market Winners

With the skincare industry constantly innovating and finding new formats and iterations for skincare, it's no wonder that lots of people are often left scratching their heads.

For this year's Marie Claire UK Skin Awards (opens in new tab), our panel of expert judges tested hundreds of products across our Cleanse (opens in new tab), Treat (opens in new tab), Moisturise (opens in new tab), Sustainability (opens in new tab) and New to Market categories to create a definitive edit of the best in skincare.

Each month sees beauty editors, influencers, and experts inundated with all the new beauty products —and we asked them to test everything to pull together this definitive list of the best. Here is our judges' edit of the absolute best new-to-market skincare buys...

Best New Skin Brand

Winner: Sali Hughes x Revolution Skincare

Sali Hughes X Revolution Skincare, from £5 | Revolution Beauty

It’s no surprise that skincare stalwart Sali Hughes has released a knock-out range of products. At an affordable price, the curated line contains everything you need for a simple and effective routine. From cleansers and acids to serums and creams, the range caters to all skin types. As judge Jamie Genevieve said, “This range contains unbelievable formulas that really work. It has an accessible price point with simple packaging but luxury results.” All products are vegan and cruelty-free too.

Highly commended: BYOMA (opens in new tab)

Best New Skin Product

Winner: IRÄYE Radiance Firming Serum

IRÄYE Radiance Firming Serum, £85 | IRÄYE

“The best product to grace my skin in 2022,” raved judge, Andrew Wheatcroft. “No other skincare line has this technology.” The science behind this standout serum is impressive. It includes bio-retinol, triple hyaluronic acid, antioxidants and niacinamide for brighter, firmer and detoxified skin. After four weeks, 83% of users agree skin feels more elastic.

Best New Skin Product – Deodorant

Winner: Nécessaire The Deodorant Gel

Nécessaire The Deodorant Gel, £18 | Liberty

Can a deodorant be chic? If so, this one from cool-girl brand Nécessaire is more than. Like the brand’s other bodycare offerings, it’s available in fragrance-free and refreshing eucalyptus, but more than that, the formula boasts skincare-like ingredients. With 5% AHA, a hit of niacinamide and vitamin B5 keeps underarms odour-free while helping with the skin’s tone and texture– what more could you want? Judge, Inge Theron summed up the judges’ sentiments, “LOVE LOVE LOVE.”

Best New Skin Product – Supplements

Winner: Advanced Nutrition Programme Skin Youth Biome™

Advanced Nutrition Programme Skin Youth Biome™, £58 | Advanced Nutrition Programme

Advanced Nutrition Programme is no stranger to creating effective skin supplements thanks to their researched formulations. These supplements have been reformulated with an expertly curated edit of 4 skin-friendly bacteria strains with two new post-biotic compounds, plus vitamin C. The mix of these help to support collagen formation and help with fine lines and other signs of ageing. “This is a brand that leads the way for showing what you put in your body shows on the outside,” says judge, Andrew Wheatcroft. “They work exceptionally well.”

Best New Skin Product – Treatment

Winner: OTO 7-Day Glow Treatment

OTO 7-Day Glow Treatment, £99 | OTO

Yet to try the wonders of CBD? Allow us to introduce you to a firm favourite among the Marie Claire Skin Award judges—a treatment that promises glow in a week, flat. This CBD ampoule treatment gives seven daily facials infused with hyaluronic acid, squalane oil and frankincense essential oil. The mix of ingredients helps with hydration and inflammation as well as giving a plump radiant appearance. With 25mg CBD per 0.5ml ampoule, a little goes a long way, and the concoction works for all skin types and concerns. “Exceptional,” said judge, Andrew Wheatcroft. “This brand deserves more recognition.”

Best Skin Innovation

Winner: Verso Skincare Super Elixir

Verso Skincare Super Elixir, £155 | Cult Beauty

This is a first-of-its-kind hypoallergenic retinol. It brightens and targets the appearance of discolouration, evens out skin tone, visibly reduces fine lines and wrinkles and increases the skin’s resistance to the visible effects of environmental stressors. What more could you want? Plus, it benefits from the new unique molecule, NEAR 1, developed and patented by Verso which combines vitamin A and niacinamide, two potent actives, to minimise irritation. “Loved the sleek design and the smooth control of the dropper. The formula was gentle and felt wonderful to apply,” said judge, Dominic Skinner.

Best Skin Innovation – Supplements

Winner: Vida Glow Radiance Capsules

Vida Glow Radiance Capsules, £49 | Vida Glow

Topical treatments and products work a treat, but boosting your skincare routine with ingestible beauty is always recommended. Vida Glow’s Radiance Capsules were created to aid skin tone evening. The formula's key active is SkinAx2, which is infused with a unique blend of brightening antioxidants, plant extracts, vitamins, minerals and carotenoids. These all help to support melasma pigmentation, post-acne dark spots, age and sun spots and dark circles. “I definitely noticed a difference when using this product consistently,” said judge, Lisa Potter-Dixon. “My skin seemed more even and glowing after just seven days.”

Winner: The Light Salon The Boost LED Collar

The Light Salon The Boost LED Collar, £195 | The Light Salon

We have another tool for you to add to your skincare regimen. If you have an LED face mask but neglect your neck, the team at The Light Salon has an excellent solution for you. This collar is a targeted band of The Light Salon’s clinically-proven precision wavelengths for use on the neck, lower face and forehead. Not only do the LED wavelengths stimulate collagen and elastin production (rejuvenating the complexion), but they also penetrate deep into the body, reaching muscles, nerves and bone, increasing blood flow and targeting inflammation. Wear for just 10 minutes a day for 3-5 days a week to see a difference in your skin. “I love how easy it is to use,” said judge, Lisa Potter-Dixon. “The rechargeable battery means that you can walk around the house with it on.”