Marie Claire UK Skin Awards 2022: Moisturise Winners

Whatever your skin type, and irrespective of your level of dryness, we're absolutely certain that there's a place in your regimen for a moisturiser of some variety, be it in the form of serum, moisturiser, or oil. There's something here for everyone (at every price point) in this year's Marie Claire UK Skin Awards.

For this year's Marie Claire UK Skin Awards (opens in new tab), our panel of expert judges tested hundreds of products across our Cleanse (opens in new tab), Treat (opens in new tab), Moisturise, Sustainability (opens in new tab) and New to Market (opens in new tab) categories to create a definitive edit of the best in skincare.

Keep scrolling for our judges' expert pick of the best moisturising products on the market...

Best Body Moisturiser

Winner: Garnier Body Superfood



(Image credit: Garnier)

Garnier Body Superfood Nourishing Body Cream, £8.99 | Boots (opens in new tab)

This moisturiser was a hit with the judges because of how affordable it is for the amount you get in the tub. “If you like a soft scent these are lovely; not too overpowering but detectable nonetheless,” says judge Rose Gallagher. “It gives lasting hydration and for the price point the tub is enormous and will last for a long time—it’s a fantastic option and great to have this so readily available.” There are four variations from gel-cream (which absorbs quickly while giving incredible hydration) to the 48h repairing butter that is perfect for very dry skin.

Best Day Moisturiser

Winner: Youth To The People Polypeptide-121 Future Cream

(Image credit: Youth to the People Polypeptide-121 Future Cream)

Youth to the People Polypeptide-121 Future Cream, £54 | Cult Beauty (opens in new tab)

Peptides are known for their amazing ability to restore the skin’s barrier, something that's needed if you’ve been going hard with exfoliation. Youth To The People’s Polypeptide-121 Future Cream contains Polypeptide-121 the first bio-designed vegan peptide chain. This, along with a burst of ceramides and plant proteins gives skin a bouncy, elasticated feel which the judges loved. “This is superb,” said judge Ola Awosika. “The formulation is considered and well-executed, and this moisturiser hydrates the skin, leaving your skin looking super healthy."

Best Eye Product

Winner: BIOEFFECT EGF Eye Serum

(Image credit: BIOEFFECT EGF Eye Serum)

BIOEFFECT EGF Eye Serum, £69 | BIOEFFECT (opens in new tab)

Our eye area is the most delicate of our face so it’s often the area that is first impacted by the likes of fine lines and wrinkles. This serum from Icelandic brand BIOEFFECT uses EGF (Epidermal Growth Factor) biotechnology to help the skin boost its production of collagen. This is delivered in a cooling rollerball for depuffing benefits. Judge, Ruby Hammer said, “I love the delivery system—it’s easy to use with the rollerball.”

Best Face Mist

Winner: Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist

(Image credit: Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist)

Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, £45 | Tatcha (opens in new tab)

Tatcha’s MO in the skincare world is to add mindfulness to our skincare routines while using effective products, and with their Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, the mission has been achieved. This mist delivers hydration to your skin in a fast-absorbing spray. If you have dry skin you can use this on top of your regular moisturiser, or for oilier skin, it’s a great spray-on moisturiser. As a top-up, it can go under or over make-up for glowing skin. “An absolutely wonderful light product that feels like you're just putting goodness into your skin,” said judge Karen Williams. “I could use this every day, forever!”

Best Face Oil

Winner: Tropic Super Greens Nutrient Boost Oil

(Image credit: Tropic Super Greens)

Tropic Super Greens Nutrient Boost Oil, £44 | Tropic (opens in new tab)

A new way for you to get your greens! This Tropic face oil is packed with the nutrients of organic, cold-pressed broccoli, kale and avocado oils. The mix of antioxidants helps to prevent fine lines and dryness. Plus, tamanu oil moisturises the skin and stimulates cell growth to give enhanced elasticity. As if this oil wasn’t nourishing enough the raw green coffee extract provides a shot of vitamin E to aid with inflammation and reduce redness.

Best Glow-Boosting Serum

Winner: The Body Shop Edelweiss Daily Serum Concentrate

(Image credit: The Body Shop Edelweiss Daily Serum Concentrate)

The Body Shop Edelweiss Daily Serum Concentrate, £30 | The Body Shop (opens in new tab)

Edelweiss is a small flower that can make a big difference thanks to its antioxidant power. This daily serum uses edelweiss and leontopodic acid, another antioxidant to not only protect the skin from pollution but also help smooth skin too. It’s smooth to apply and fast-absorbing for an efficient skin regimen. “The serum felt really nice on the skin and I really liked that it was made with 99% ingredients of natural origin,” said judge Adeola Gboyega.

Best Hand Cream

Winner: Burt’s Bees Moisturising Hand Cream for Very Dry and Sensitive Skin

(Image credit: Burt’s Bees Moisturising Hand Cream for Very Dry and Sensitive Skin )

Burt’s Bees Moisturising Hand Cream for Very Dry and Sensitive Skin, £10.49 | Burt's Bees (opens in new tab)

We live in a newly highly sanitised world, and a good hand cream is essential to replenish the lost moisture from alcohol-based hand sanitisers and extra hand washing. Key ingredients in this softening cream include aloe vera, baobab oil and rice milk, and it’s made from 99% natural origins. The formula was developed with dermatologists to ensure it is kind to all skin types, and it has received the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance. Judge Sunil Makan said, “This product didn’t sit on top of my skin, it actually soaked in—a classic to have in your arsenal of products.”

Best Lip Product

Winner: Ultra Violette Sheen Screen SPF 50 Hydrating Lip Balm

(Image credit: Ultra Violette Sheen Screen SPF 50 Hydrating Lip Balm)

Ultra Violette Sheen Screen SPF 50 Hydrating Lip Balm, £16 | Ultra Violette (opens in new tab)

If you rarely think about protecting your lips from the sun, then this lip balm from Ultra Violette has you covered (literally) without compromising on hydration or glossiness. Available in four shades (rose, nude, shimmer and peach), this formula contains lanolin, shea butter and cacao seed butter for super-soft lips, while offering SPF50-level protection.

Best Luxury Moisturiser for Dry Skin

Winner: Augustinus Bader The Ultimate Soothing Cream

(Image credit: Augustinus Bader The Ultimate Soothing Cream)

Augustinus Bader The Ultimate Soothing Cream, £215 | Augustinus Bader (opens in new tab)

Judge, Hannah Martin, described this as, “brilliant for dry skin.” This sumptuous moisturiser is a hit for anyone looking for intense hydration and combines Professor Bader’s patented TFC8 technology with evening primrose oil, niacinamide, vitamin B5 and black cumin oil. TFC8 is a patented technology unique to Augustinus Bader that comprises natural amino acids, high-grade vitamins and synthesised molecules naturally found in the skin. The formula for the Ultimate Soothing Cream is optimised for calming hydration and is particularly good for counteracting harsher winter climates.

Best Luxury Serum

Winner: Chanel N°1 De Chanel Revitalizing Serum

(Image credit: Chanel N°1 De Chanel Revitalizing Serum)

Chanel N°1 De Chanel Revitalizing Serum, £118 | Chanel (opens in new tab)

This serum, which judge Adeola Gboyega described as having a “refreshing gel-like texture,” has been created with camellia at the forefront of the formula. 76% of the serum is derived from camellia using its ability to smooth the look of lines and improve elasticity too. All of this while looking stunning on our shelfie. Sold.

Best Moisturiser for Ageing Skin

Winner: Caudalie Premier Cru The Cream

(Image credit: Caudalie Premier Cru The Cream)

Caudalie Premier Cru The Cream, £85 | Caudalie (opens in new tab)

Many products are years in the making, but the special ingredient in this formula was a decade in the making for Caudalie. The brand’s research partner discovered an enzyme named TET (Ten-Eleven Translocation) that enables skin ageing to be 'reversed'. Mixing this with skincare-fave Resveratrol amplifies the results even further, correcting the eight most common signs of ageing; deep wrinkles, fine lines, dark spots, radiance, firmness, elasticity, volume, hydration.

Best Moisturiser for Oily Skin

Winner: Chantecaille Oil Free Balancing Moisturizer

(Image credit: Chantecaille Oil Free Balancing Moisturizer)

Chantecaille Oil-Free Balancing Moisturizer, £70 | Chantecaille (opens in new tab)

Balancing the need for moisture and hydration with trying to fend off shine can be tricky because as much as oil-free formulas are great, often they can leave the skin looking matte. This winner from Chantecaille includes ingredients like marine postbiotics, which help to reduce the appearance of irritation associated with breakouts, while polyglutamic acid increases the skin’s natural production of hyaluronic acid. "This is a lightweight moisturiser with a nice texture and feels nice on the skin– plus it’s quick-drying. Nicely surprised by this one!” says judge, Dr Anjali Mahto.

Best Moisturiser with SPF

Winner: Olay Collagen Peptide24 Day Cream SPF30

(Image credit: Olay Collagen Peptide24 Day Cream SPF30)

Olay Collagen Peptide24 Day Cream SPF30, £38 | Boots (opens in new tab)

For days when you want to shrink your skincare routine without missing any vital steps, combining moisturising and sun protection makes so much sense. Judge, Naursheen Qureshi, described this cream as having a “great texture”. It includes a high concentration of collagen peptides, so as you protect your skin, thanks to the SPF30, it also works to improve elasticity and skin texture too. “It stays on the skin without feeling heavy, and it has good UV actives in it. I liked the addition of some solid peptides to the cream,” adds Qureshi.

Best Neck & Décolletage Cream

Winner: PRAI Ageless Throat & Decolletage Creme

(Image credit: PRAI Ageless Throat & Decolletage Creme)

PRAI Ageless Throat & Decolletage Creme, £26.99 | PRAI (opens in new tab)

Thanks to how delicate the skin on the neck and chest is, giving it some extra attention is key to keeping it hydrated. This specialist cream from PRAI boasts the brand’s Sepilift DPHPTM to help restore elasticity and support the skin’s collagen production. Mix with this with hyaluronic acid and shea butter to hydrate, as well as mulberry, saxifrage and grapeseed extract to brighten and diminish the appearance of age spots, and you've got one hell of a cream.

Best Night Moisturiser

Winner: Estée Lauder Revitalizing Supreme+ Night Intensive Restorative Creme

(Image credit: Estée Lauder Revitalizing Supreme+ Night Intensive Restorative Creme)

Estée Lauder Revitalizing Supreme+ Night Intensive Restorative Creme, £84 | Estée Lauder (opens in new tab)

Estée Lauder knows how to make great night-time beauty products (hello, Advanced Night Repair), and this moisturiser is another smash hit. “This leaves the skin with a gorgeous supple texture,” notes judge, Dr Ewoma Ukeleghe. It contains Moringa extract and hyaluronic acid to immensely hydrate the skin while you sleep. Now that’s a real beauty sleep.

Best Night Serum

Winner: Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex

(Image credit: Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex)

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex, £86 | Estée Lauder (opens in new tab)

As one of the most well-known and loved night serums, this iconic beauty product continues to get new fans. The latest upgraded formula contains the new Chronolux Power Signal Technology which is powered by a blend of yeast extract, peptide and plant-derived ingredients. This, combined with the rest of the ingredients, helps repair damaged skin and increase collagen production. “My skin felt so smooth and hydrated,” said judge, Adeola Gboyega. “It’s a staple in my skincare routine and gave my skin a glow that lasted throughout the day."

Best Purse-Friendly Moisturiser for Dry Skin

Winner: e.l.f. Holy Hydration! Face Cream SPF 30

(Image credit: e.l.f. Holy Hydration! Face Cream SPF 30)

e.l.f. Holy Hydration! Face Cream SPF 30, £12 | e.l.f (opens in new tab)

“Beautiful texture and great ingredients, everything I’d look for in a moisturiser for dry skin at an excellent price point,” says judge, Hannah Martin. Despite being for dry skin, this moisturiser is lightweight and quickly absorbent. Thanks to the hyaluronic acid and squalane, it helps your skin absorb and retain moisture, while the niacinamide helps with brightening and peptides increase collagen production. Plus, the texture melts into the skin making it perfect for your pre-makeup routine.

Best Tinted Lip Product

Winner: Fenty Skin Cherry Treat Conditioning + Strengthening Lip Oil

(Image credit: Fenty Skin Cherry Treat Conditioning + Strengthening Lip Oil)

Fenty Skin Cherry Treat Conditioning + Strengthening Lip Oil, £19 | Boots (opens in new tab)

Not only does this lip oil smell incredibly fruity, it’s filled with Fenty Skin’s triple cherry complex (sweet cherry seed oil, Barbados cherry and wild cherry extracts) which helps condition and smooth, while jojoba seed and rosehip fruit oils help lock in moisture and soothe. "This is a beautiful lip oil that I have used on many beauty shoots. The lips look and feel fully hydrated as the oil fills and smooths over any dryness instantly,” says judge, Gina Kane.

Best Treatment Serum

Winner: iS Clinical Active Serum

(Image credit: iS Clinical ACTIVE SERUM)

iS Clinical Active Serum, £72 | iS Clinical (opens in new tab)

“I really enjoyed using this serum,” said judge, Adeola Gboyega. “My main concern is hyperpigmentation and this serum was a great serum full of actives to help tackle this. I felt it was really fast acting, and I saw a great difference to my skin when I used it.” This powerhouse serum not only works on pigmentation, it also works on fine lines, wrinkles and skin texture.