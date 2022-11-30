Marie Claire UK Skin Awards 2022: Treat Winners

There's nothing quite like having your eye on a beauty product and then getting your hands on it and realising it's every bit as good as you thought it would be. Equally, there's little worse than being disappointed after you've saved up to buy something a bit special.

For this year's Marie Claire UK Skin Awards (opens in new tab), our panel of expert judges (opens in new tab) tested hundreds of products across our Cleanse (opens in new tab), Treat, Moisturise (opens in new tab), Sustainability (opens in new tab) and New to Market (opens in new tab) categories to create a definitive edit of the best in skincare. Here's their list of all the best skin treatments out there, from serums and toners to masks and cleansers.

Best Base with Skincare Benefits

Winner: Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Beautiful Skin Foundation

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Beautiful Skin Foundation, £36 | Charlotte Tilbury (opens in new tab)

Known for her ability to make skin have a Hollywood glow with lightweight formulas, Charlotte Tilbury has created a new firm favourite with this launch. With 30 natural shades, the formula contains juicy, hydrating ingredients for plumped-up, dewy skin. The coverage is medium but buildable and beyond radiant; “This applied beautifully, and the shade range is really good,” said judge, Keeks Reid.

Best Blemish Product

Winner: CeraVe Blemish Control Cleanser

CeraVe Blemish Control Cleanser, £10.50 | Boots (opens in new tab)

“My favourite new cleansing gel,” said judge, Sherrille Riley. “This cleansing gel is gentle on the skin whilst offering a deep cleanse to remove all make-up and impurities. A great everyday solution which is also budget-friendly.” If your skin is on the oilier side and you find it hard to budge blemishes normally, swapping this into your morning routine could be the answer to calmer, more balanced skin. Thanks to the combination of salicylic acid, niacinamide, clay, glycolic acid and lactic acid, skin feels smoother and less oily and pores are de-clogged.

Best Body Treatment Product

Winner: La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5+

La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5+, £15 | La Roche-Posay (opens in new tab)

Easily irritated skin can be affected by things like weather and changes in the environment and anything too harsh or fragranced can trigger skin concerns even more. You can apply the La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5+ anywhere—on lips, hands or even babies’ bottoms to calm feelings of irritation. Plus, it’s also suitable for eczema-prone skin. The classic cream recently got an upgrade with the addition of prebiotic-complex Tribioma, a microbiome that matches a carefully balanced ecosystem of bacteria living on the skin's surface which maintains the vital barrier function. “I love this product,” says judge ,Dr Maryam Zamani. “I already use it for my patients.”

Best CBD Product with Skincare Benefits

Winner: MANTLE The Glow Serum

MANTLE The Glow Serum, £80 | MANTLE (opens in new tab)

After only launching in 2020, MANTLE has impressed industry experts with its very first product launch, The Glow Serum. The serum is vegan and packed with powerful active and botanical ingredients, including organic CBD, niacinamide and bakuchiol. Judge Sunil Makan said, “This is a very good oil. It certainly delivers on its 'skin glowing like a God's' promise.”

Best Decongesting Face Mask

Winner: Faace Period Faace Face Mask

Faace Period Faace Face Mask, £27 | Faace (opens in new tab)

“Loved the packaging,” said judge, Dominic Skinner. “It felt great to apply and I didn’t expect it to absorb so smoothly without pilling. Plus, I loved the matte but hydrated finish.” Many people suffer from pore decongestion at some stage in the month thanks to hormone fluctuation and environmental changes, and this mask from Faace addresses this issue quickly. It rebalances skin that is super dry or too oily with zinc, hyaluronic acid green tea and lavender.

Footner Exfoliating Socks, £9.99 | Amazon (opens in new tab)

On the first try, these iconic exfoliation socks are shocking—in that you cannot believe the amount of skin you can possibly shed while still having some left on your feet. “I have used these for years and will always consider them the OG foot-peeling socks,” said judge, Laura Capon. “These are the only thing that has ever gotten rid of the dry skin on my heels, and I would recommend them to anyone over a foot cream because they are far more effective.”

Best Glow-Boosting Face Mask

Winner: Lumene Nordic-C Valo Fresh Glow Brightening Gel Mask

Lumene Nordic-C Valo Fresh Glow Brightening Gel Mask, £27.50 | John Lewis (opens in new tab)

“I loved the smell of this mask when I applied it. Zesty and citrusy, it really woke me up,” said judge, Dominic Skinner. “I found the product to be mild, and it didn't irritate my skin. I loved the end results,” he added. The gentle, natural AHA peeling acids are suitable for all skin types as they work so gently. The mask formula has been enriched with skin-conditioning Nordic marigold petals, Arctic cloudberry seed extract, Nordic cloudberry fruit extract and pure Arctic spring water—a thirst-quenching concoction for radiant skin.

Best Hyaluronic Acid Product

Winner: Lancôme Advanced Génifique Serum

Lancôme Advanced Génifique Serum, £62 | Lancôme (opens in new tab)

You can rarely say that after one use you can see a difference with a skincare product but that’s the claim with this serum from skincare powerhouse, Lancôme. Inspired by microbiome science, the face serum contains hyaluronic acid for radiance and a complex of seven prebiotic and probiotic-derived extracts that work to fortify the skin and keep inflammation at a minimum.

Best Luxury Skincare Device/Tool

Winner: LYMA The LYMA Laser

LYMA The LYMA Laser, £1999 | LYMA (opens in new tab)

Clinic-grade performance in the palm of your hand, this handy little laser forms part of the complete LYMA skin renewal system. The technology helps to transform cellular regeneration, increasing cellular growth and repair. And, despite its diminutive size, it is up to 100x more effective than LED devices. “Stunning packaging,” said judge, Dr Kemi Fabusiwa. “It's highly innovative, allowing you to target specific areas of the face.”

Best Product for Acne-Prone Skin

Winner: Omnilux CLEAR

Omnilux CLEAR, £299 | Omnilux (opens in new tab)

Despite the many LED masks on the market now, the Omnilux CLEAR is the world’s first home-use flexible LED light mask that is FDA-cleared for the treatment of acne. “I like the ease of use and the lightweight, easy to transport design,” said judge, Debbie Thomas. “Blue light can be very effective for most acne cases if used regularly,” she added. The Omnilux CLEAR is created to FDA medical device standards, including medical-grade silicone and LEDs, and uses optimised wavelengths of blue and red light and energy output to treat acne-prone skin safely and effectively.

Best Product for Eczema

Winner: Dermatology M Nourishing Cream Zi Cao Shui Gao

Dermatology M Nourishing Cream Zi Cao Shui Gao, £42 | Dermatology M (opens in new tab)

Managing eczema is tricky. The smallest change to environment, ingredient or stress levels can be felt in a flare-up that can last, spread and refuse to be controlled. Finding a cream that will help manage the irritation that comes with a flare-up can be hard, but the Dermatology M Nourishing Cream Zi Cao Shui Gao ticks every box for calming and soothing patches of dryness, harnessed by the powerful ingredients of Chinese medicine.

Best Product for Rosacea

Winner: Clinisoothe+ Skin Purifier

Clinisoothe+ Skin Purifier, £14.95 | Clinisoothe (opens in new tab)

If you’re looking for a product to aid skin conditions in a straightforward manner, Clinisoothe+ advanced hypochlorous technology is suitable for people who are prone to acne, eczema, psoriasis, dermatitis, rosacea, breakouts and blemishes. “This was something really new to me and I enjoyed learning more about it. There are lots of contrasting theories about rosacea and in particular the relationship between bacteria and rosacea. I liked that this mist (designed to eradicate bad bacteria) was an easy step to layer into my routine without needing too much time or commitment,” said judge, Rose Gallagher.

Best Retinol Product

Winner: Medik8 Crystal Retinal

Medik8 Crystal Retinal, £45 | Medik8 (opens in new tab)

Judge, Dr Sophie Shotter had high praise for this much-loved beauty product, “This is one of my hero retinol products,” she said. “The retinal is very effective, fast-acting and a great choice for acne-prone skin. The ladder is very easy to use, meaning people can safely increase their tolerance to retinoids.” Crystal Retinal has a patented time-release delivery system that encapsulates retinaldehyde in a crystal molecular vehicle that is broken down by the skin’s natural enzymes when you apply it. This ensures that the formula stays stable and absorption is optimised and distributed evenly throughout the night.

Best Self-Tan Product for Body

Winner: Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam 1 Hour Express

Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam 1 Hour Express, £14.99 | Boots (opens in new tab)

When you’re time-strapped and getting ready, the last thing that you feel you can do is tan, but this express formula from Bondi Sands makes an even, glowy tan simple. Leave on for just one hour to achieve a radiant look and three or more hours for a deeper tan. As judge, Caroline Barnes said, “There's no smell to make your nose twitch and it delivers a warm, honey tan that will put an instant smile on your face.”

Best Self-Tan Product for Face

Winner: St.Tropez Luxe Tan Tonic Glow Drops

St.Tropez Luxe Tan Tonic Glow Drops, £30 | Boots (opens in new tab)

“I loved the blend of skincare ingredients in here,” said judge, Lucy Partington. “And the formula really is as non-sticky as promised. This serum combines hardworking skincare with an easy-to-achieve glow that doesn't require much thought, and I'm into that. It speeds up a morning routine and doesn't smell like traditional fake tan—always a winner.” The application is customisable depending on your skin tone and how glowy you want to go—two drops for a light glow, four for a medium, golden tan and six for a deep bronze.

Best Skincare Device/Tool

Winner: FOREO BEAR

FOREO BEAR, £279 | FOREO (opens in new tab)

Has something so cute ever been so rigorously effective than the FOREO BEAR? This diminutive device impressed judges with its ability to tighten and firm the skin for a more contoured complexion. The BEAR’s innovative Anti-Shock System uses ultra-smart sensors to scan and measure your skin’s resistance to electricity at a rate of 100x per second, then automatically adjusts the microcurrent to best suit your skin. Judge, Madeleine Spencer said, “This is so easy to use, and I love that the charge lasts so long.”

Best Skincare Supplement

Winner: Gold Collagen Forte Plus

(opens in new tab)

Gold Collagen Forte Plus, £138 | Gold Collagen (opens in new tab)

Specifically created for mature skin, this supplement is full to the brim with high-quality hydrolysed collagen, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals that help to maintain the skin, hair and nails and protect against oxidative stress through its peptide form. With consistent use, you can expect results in just three weeks. To top it off, you can expect a delicious peach and passionfruit taste.

Best Soothing Face Mask

Winner: Fresh Floral Recovery Calming Mask

Fresh Floral Recovery Calming Mask, £59 | Fresh (opens in new tab)

For sensitive, irritated skin, there’s nothing better than your beauty sleep working hard to calm your skin as you slumber. This mask is clinically proven to help skin recover from visible signs of discomfort such as redness, uneven tone and rough texture. “I loved how this mask felt on my skin,” said judge, Dominic Skinner. Along with a blend of floral extracts, the mask is infused with vitamin C and squalane to brighten and smooth texture.

Best SPF Product for Body

Winner: Vichy Capital Soleil Solar Protective Water SPF 30 Hydrating

Vichy Capital Soleil Solar Protective Water SPF30 Hydrating, £19.50 | Boots (opens in new tab)

There’s nothing worse than the stickiness of a body SPF when a product refuses to sink in. Luckily with this innovative water, you don’t need to worry about that. The heavyweight protection meets a lightweight formula that absorbs quickly, making it easy to top up on the go. UVA and UVB filters MEXORYL® SX and XL absorb UV rays, guarding skin against the sun and premature ageing in a formulation that guarantees no stains, no stickiness and no greasy sensation on the skin.

Best SPF Product for Face

Winner: La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 Invisible Fluid SPF50+

La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 Invisible Fluid SPF50+, £18 | Cult Beauty (opens in new tab)

The famous lightweight SPF has had a super scientific upgrade: the new Anthelios UVMune 400. While previous filters have offered an adequate level of protection from UV rays, La Roche-Posay’s newest filter, Mexoryl 400, which has been a decade in the making, is the most efficient UV filter against the most penetrative rays and is the first to make protection from these rays a priority. “This is an iconic product that is loved so widely by everyone who uses it," said judge, Dr Ifeoma Ejikeme. “It is very easy to wear, no matter your skin shade.”

Best SPF Product for Kids

Winner: Pharmaceris S Safe Protective Face Cream SPF 50+

Pharmaceris S Safe Protective Face Cream SPF 50+, £15.50 | Escentual (opens in new tab)

Sun safety is paramount for delicate, young skin. This face SPF contains a very high level of protection from intense sunlight, sunburns and UVA and UVB radiation for the delicate and sensitive skin on the face and body of children and babies over 6 months. Along with this protection, it also includes folic acid, which delivers enhanced skin cell protection from damage caused by UV rays, and passionflower oil which soothes irritation from environmental aggressors.

Best Treatment for Pigmentation

Winner: Omorovicza Even Tone

Omorovicza Even Tone, £110 | Omorovicza (opens in new tab)

Uneven skin tone and texture is a common skin woe, but Even Tone targets all causes of unevenness to improve the overall appearance of the skin. With a mix of microalgae, gentle acids and niacinamide, this light serum targets hyperpigmentation without the risk of lightening skin, the acids smooth and refine skin texture without irritation, while niacinamide reduces the look of redness and enlarged pores. “By far one of the best and it has clinicals to prove efficacy unlike others who haven’t backed up the science with proven efficacy,” states judge, Fiona Brackenbury.

Best Vitamin C Product

Winner: Vichy Liftactiv Vitamin C Serum

Vichy Liftactiv Vitamin C Serum, £39 | Boots (opens in new tab)

“Great product with a serious dose of vitamin C supported by other antioxidants for greater efficacy in a stabilised formula,” said judge, Alice Hart Davis. “Well worth a try.” Often, with the percentage of actives thrust in the marketing of products, it can be confusing to know what the sweet spot is for ingredients like vitamin C. This light serum is formulated with 15% pure vitamin C and a powerful antioxidant blend of vitamin E and pycnogenol, a concoction that works together to boost skin’s antioxidant defences, increase radiance and brighten in less than two weeks.