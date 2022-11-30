Marie Claire UK Skin Awards 2022: meet the very best in skincare

There's nothing quite like having your skincare routine (opens in new tab) nailed and jam packed with things you know you can trust, and the right cleansers, serums, SPFs, moisturisers, and masks can help to make skin look more luminous and healthy, calm a breakout, or soothe redness.

The Marie Claire Skin Awards 2022 are here to celebrate all of the products we think you should have in your hands, aka the best of the best, highlighting the most efficacious and exciting the industry has to offer—and making sure we highlight the most brilliant new brands, the most sustainable ones, and the classic buys you can turn to time and again.

For this year's Marie Claire UK Skin Awards, our panel of expert judges tested hundreds of products across our Cleanse (opens in new tab), Treat (opens in new tab), Moisturise (opens in new tab), Sustainability (opens in new tab) and New to Market (opens in new tab) categories to create a definitive edit of the best in skincare.

Without any further ado, let's take a look at all the top skin buys...

How we chose this year's Marie Claire UK Skin Awards winners

Marie Claire UK started by pulling together an extensive panel of judges (opens in new tab) comprising the top dermatologists and doctors, influencers, beauty experts, and those in the know and asked them to put scores and scores of products to the test to make sure we could pull together a list of the absolute best based on our panel's many years of experience.

To make it easy to navigate for you, we've broken it down into five simple categories:

New To Market (opens in new tab)

Cleanse (opens in new tab)

Moisturise (opens in new tab)

Treat (opens in new tab)

Sustainability (opens in new tab)

It was hugely important for us in an area of the beauty industry that is hugely crowded that we help you to figure out what's worth spending your hard-earned cash on or not, and what might work for your routine, your skin type, and your inclinations.