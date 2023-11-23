Margot Robbie swears by this skin tool for lifted, glowing skin—and it's currently in the Black Friday sale

Margot Robbie always looks glowing—but it's refreshing to know she has a few beauty tools in her kit that give her an extra radiance boost during her skincare routine.

The Barbie actor has previously raved about the ZIIP Halo device, which uses nanocurrents and microcurrents to lift and brighten the skin.

Speaking to The Telegraph, she emphasised that her opinion is impartial: "I've been using this nanocurrent and microcurrent device called ZIIP which has given me noticeable results. I'm not paid by the brand or anything, it's really, really good."

At over £600, it's a huge financial investment, but with A-listers and experts raving about the results you can achieve at home, it could save you on salon facials in the future.

There's a real buzz around microcurrent skin tools and facials right now, with many beauty editors, aestheticians and A-list celebrities seeing the benefits of this high-tech approach to skincare. Along with Margot, Kim Kardashian, Elizabeth Olsen and Jennifer Aniston are also thought to be big fans.

The ZIIP Halo was created by Jennifer Aniston's facialist and renowned electrical aesthetician to the stars, Melanie Simon, who's dubbed the 'Nikola Telsa of facials' according to Forbes.

(Image credit: ZIPP)

Melanie spent 15 years as an aesthetician learning the science behind electrical facial treatments, before launching her multi-million-pound business, ZIIP Beauty. She says of her products, "Watching electricity and energy go back into the skin and seeing skin literally come to life in front is something that can't be achieved by any other modality in the skincare realm.

"We like to say that ZIIP 'strikes beyond the boundaries of skincare' because it is possible to address nearly every skincare desire someone may have, from reducing acne and pigment to softening fine lines, [as well as] sculpting [and] defining the cheekbones and jaw."

