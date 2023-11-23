Margot Robbie swears by this skin tool for lifted, glowing skin—and it's currently in the Black Friday sale
The actor says it delivers 'noticeable results'
Margot Robbie always looks glowing—but it's refreshing to know she has a few beauty tools in her kit that give her an extra radiance boost during her skincare routine.
The Barbie actor has previously raved about the ZIIP Halo device, which uses nanocurrents and microcurrents to lift and brighten the skin.
Speaking to The Telegraph, she emphasised that her opinion is impartial: "I've been using this nanocurrent and microcurrent device called ZIIP which has given me noticeable results. I'm not paid by the brand or anything, it's really, really good."
At over £600, it's a huge financial investment, but with A-listers and experts raving about the results you can achieve at home, it could save you on salon facials in the future.
There's a real buzz around microcurrent skin tools and facials right now, with many beauty editors, aestheticians and A-list celebrities seeing the benefits of this high-tech approach to skincare. Along with Margot, Kim Kardashian, Elizabeth Olsen and Jennifer Aniston are also thought to be big fans.
The ZIIP Halo was created by Jennifer Aniston's facialist and renowned electrical aesthetician to the stars, Melanie Simon, who's dubbed the 'Nikola Telsa of facials' according to Forbes.
Melanie spent 15 years as an aesthetician learning the science behind electrical facial treatments, before launching her multi-million-pound business, ZIIP Beauty. She says of her products, "Watching electricity and energy go back into the skin and seeing skin literally come to life in front is something that can't be achieved by any other modality in the skincare realm.
"We like to say that ZIIP 'strikes beyond the boundaries of skincare' because it is possible to address nearly every skincare desire someone may have, from reducing acne and pigment to softening fine lines, [as well as] sculpting [and] defining the cheekbones and jaw."
And while this tool is a might expense, if you've had it on your wish list for a while, the good news is it's currently in the Black Friday sale, with 30% off two of its premium kits at CurrentBody.
Take advantage of 30% off the CurrentBody Skin x ZIIP Lift & Brighten Kit, reduced to £453 from £648. This kit includes Margot's own beauty buy—the CurrentBody LED mask and the ZIIP Halo.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren has bylines in publications such as Marie Claire UK, Red Magazine, House of Coco, women&home, GoodTo, Woman's Own and Woman magazine.
She started writing for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant and covers everything from fashion and celebrity style to beauty and careers.
-
I'm a personal trainer who swapped hour-long gym workouts for short home sessions - and the results have surprised me
Short on time? This one's for you.
By Abbi Henderson
-
It's the hottest workout of the year - so, is Pilates a form of strength training? Two top instructors explain
Hailey Bieber, Lori Harvey and Kendall Jenner are all fans.
By Abbi Henderson
-
Having tried hundreds of moisturisers, I think Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream is worth the money—and it's currently 25% off
In my opinion, it's worth the investment
By Rebecca Fearn
-
Having tried hundreds of moisturisers, I think Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream is worth the money—and it's currently 25% off
In my opinion, it's worth the investment
By Rebecca Fearn
-
As a beauty editor, I usually think Black Friday is a bit of a con—but these perfume deals just make sense
With up to 60% off, even I can't say no
By Shannon Lawlor
-
Baccarat Rouge 540 is on sale for Black Friday—here's why, as a beauty editor, it's my go-to perfume
It's spenny but it's *good*
By Shannon Lawlor
-
The Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday sale is still on, and I'm stocking up on these iconic products
There's up to 30% off!
By Shannon Lawlor
-
Charlotte Tilbury's Mystery Box is back for Cyber Monday—here's how to get 7 products for £85
There's a hefty 50% discount right now
By Shannon Lawlor
-
Foreo Black Friday sale has up to 50% off the popular skincare devices
The Foreo Black Friday sale is always a corker!
By Becky Fearn
-
The Cult Beauty Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are here with up to 30% off - but you have to be quick
Make the most of the Cult Beauty Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals while you can!
By Katie Thomas
-
The Sephora Cyber Monday sale is still going strong so I'm adding these products to my basket ASAP
Sephora Cyber Monday discounts - the stuff of dreams
By Grace Lindsay