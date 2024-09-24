I’m not usually a fan of primers, but this cult-status £10 one has truly converted me

As someone with sensitive, acne-prone skin which usually breaks out or flares up at the mere whiff of a new product, I’ve always been hesitant to introduce new skincare products into my regime. But I’ve had to make a rare exception for the e.l.f. Power Grip Primer.

Now, I know what you’re thinking—who hasn’t tried this iconic product by now? It’s considered one of the best primers , after all. As someone who writes about beauty products for a living, I’d excuse you for thinking this downright odd. But truth be told, I didn’t entirely think that a primer would make a necessary addition to my routine. My serum and moisturiser usually provides me with a smooth enough base, and my make-up doesn’t tend to slip around throughout the day—if it does, I don’t mind touching up with a good concealer and face powder.

Saying this, I couldn’t ignore the rave reviews on the TikTok-viral e.l.f. Power Grip Primer—from beauty editors and lead make-up artists alike. So why is it so popular? Aside from its impressively affordable price tag, this gel primer claims to literally grip to your make-up, ensuring it applies smoothly and lasts longer. This is not a mattifying primer by any means – it hydrates and smooths the skin – but its effects on make-up longevity makes it a great option for those with oily skin who love a dewy finish.

I’ve had a few occasions recently, including weddings, work events and my own baby shower, which required my make-up to look its best for a full day out with minimal touch-ups, so I thought it was worth giving the iconic e.l.f. primer a whirl. And boy, do I have some thoughts. Shop it for yourself below and read on for my review.

My review of the e.l.f. Power Grip Primer

I’m a huge fan of e.l.f’s skincare and make-up products—any brand that makes affordable products that don’t compromise on quality has my seal of approval. Case in point: the Halo Glow Liquid Filter is one of my favourite foundations of all time, so I had pretty high hopes for this primer.

My initial thoughts upon opening the packaging? This primer is blue. Don’t worry though, the gel primer goes on completely clear, making it a brilliant option for all skin tones. After cleansing my skin and applying my regular serum, moisturiser and SPF I applied two pumps of the primer all over my face.

(Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

Upon first application, the gel consistency was easy to smooth onto my skin, staying liquid for a good 30 seconds before setting into a more tacky finish. Like the name suggests, this ever so slightly sticky finish allows your make-up to grip to your skin for a smooth application and longer lasting result.

I applied my make-up straight away, not letting the primer dry down completely, and immediately noticed the ‘gripping’ effect. The tacky base made my make-up go on smoothly and gave it a beautifully dewy, natural-looking finish.

But it was my make-up’s longevity I was really keen to put to the test. As mentioned above, I thoroughly trialled it over the course of a few special occasions (in hot, humid early September weather, I might add), and can personally attest to the impressive staying power.

I experienced zero creasing under my eyes or around my mouth—which is practically unheard of for me without regular powder touch ups. As you can see from the picture below (taken at the end of a long work day), my make-up hasn’t moved or melted, and my skin looks as smooth and radiant as the morning I applied it.

The best thing? Thanks to the hydrating, non-comedogenic ingredients like hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, I felt that this primer improved rather than irritated my skin with regular use—a win-win, if you ask me. I can’t get over how affordable this primer is, so will I be stocking up? Absolutely.