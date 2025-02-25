I just tested the hack for natural, sun-kissed freckles and I cannot believe the effect—it’s a game-changer

Up until recently, I'd never really considered a freckle pen. But since I started to embrace a more natural, sun-kissed look, it's become a must-have product in my collection. There's still space in my routine for the best face tan and my favourite bronzer, but this product that I have so often overlooked has been a game-changer. Here's everything you need to know (and what I've learnt along the way) about using one.

Why are freckle pens popular?

If you're a TikTok beauty girlie, you'll likely know that videos with hashtags like #fakefreckles have hundreds of millions of views. These days, we've finally learnt that freckles are to be embraced – they're cute, offer a sun-kissed look during the depths of winter, and elevate any kind of understated, natural make-up vibe. But while some of us are blessed with gorgeous freckles, others (like myself) need to fake our way there.

The use of freckle pens has been popularised by content creators like fellow journalist and friend, Laura Capon, as well as A-listers. Most notably there is Hailey Bieber who has been sharing cute looks on her personal Instagram—it's clear she is a big fan of the trend.

Often seen using the Beaubble x Rudi Berry freckle pen in videos, Bieber usually opts for faux freckles in looks where she goes highly bronzed and dewy. As mentioned, fans of beauty on social media have since sat up and taken note and have quickly sold out several popular pens (more on this later!).

How do you use a freckle pen?

After some time spent practising, I pretty much have my technique down. I take my chosen pen and apply my 'freckles' across the bridge of my nose and down the sides. Going in with a light hand is essential here; you can always reapply with more pressure later. Placement is also important, as you want your freckles to look random and natural, rather than in a specific, set formation.

After applying an initial set of freckles, I wait about 10 seconds before gently dabbing at the ink with my fingers. You want to make sure your freckles are still visible and noticeable but naturally blended rather than inked on. It takes a little trial and error to get this right, but once you do, it looks really pretty.

I then tend to "set" with a little bronzing powder rather than traditional setting powder, as I feel like this adds more of a sun-kissed, bronzed effect to the look.

In terms of other make-up I wear with my 'freckles', I try to go as natural as possible as I think this complements the look most. I stick to a lightweight base, some brightening under-eye concealer, a touch of bronzer and a warm pinky-brown cream blush. I finish with brushed-up brows and clear mascara for lash definition.

Where can you buy a freckle pen?

Freckle pens are currently pretty hard to come by. Perhaps it is the season, or maybe they've just sold out everywhere—call it the Beebs effect! There are a few out there though, and they're usually pretty affordable. The ones by Freck, Barry M and Revolution are the easiest to get your hands on and come highly reviewed. My advice? Snap one up before the summer season hits and these get even more popular.