One bottle of this iconic moisturiser is sold every 3 seconds and it has always been my go-to for keeping dry and rough skin at bay

The beauty world moves fast and there always seems to be a hot new ingredient or fancy new formulation. Because of this, it takes something really special to stick around and continue to be a bestseller, and one of those steadfast skincare heroes is Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+.

Its appearance is instantly recognisable—a boxy bottle with the world famous yellow cream inside. The lightweight moisturiser is perfect for perking up wintery skin or for a quick hydration boost when cheeks are in need of some TLC, and it has been a firm fan favourite since it launched way back in 1968.

I have been using it a for long time, and while I love all the latest serums and face oils that continually promise to work miracles, there is something about this iconic cream that I keep going back to.

Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+

The Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ was one of the first products to be launched by the French skincare brand Clinique, over fifty years ago and it continues to be one of their top selling products. One bottle is sold every 3.6 seconds worldwide. The effective formula had a bit of an update in 2013, but the key ingredients have stayed pretty much the same over the decades, and it is designed to top up and strengthen the skin’s natural barrier, which in turn helps to lock in moisture and bring back bounce to lacklustre complexions. The day cream is filled with a range of natural goodness including glycerin, urea, barley and cucumber which cleverly work to attract moisture from the air, and it promises to improve skin’s hydration levels by 119%. It’s aimed at particularly dry and rough skin, and will quickly soften and soothe any irritation, while being gentle enough to use on even very sensitive skin types.

What do I love about it? Well aside from all the above, the silky lotion does exactly what it says it does - it makes a huge difference to my complexion when my face is looking dull or feeling dry. Just a couple of pumps is enough to cover my face and neck in the hydrating formula, and it absorbs quickly to instantly leave my skin feeling smooth, soft and bouncier, before I’ve applied any other products. It has a lovely sheen to it that seems to blur my skin a little to leave it looking clearer and refreshed, so it's a great one to use for a little complexion pep-up on my make-up free days. I use it regularly, but find myself reaching for it far more often during the winter months as it really works to protect from the elements and keep my face feeling supple and fresh when the temperatures drop.

The cream itself has a thicker feel than some other face creams I've used, but it doesn’t feel claggy or heavy on skin. It absorbs in less than a minute without any stickiness. It has a pale yellow tint but it blends to become completely clear and it's fragrance-free which helps to reduce any irritation. I notice a softness after I’ve massaged it in, which stays for hours.

As well as looking chic, the easy-to-use pump prevents any mess or waste product too.

Although it’s a little pricier than some of my other moisturisers, I find that one bottle can last me for a few months and it really does work to keep wintery skin under control with just a small amount of hard-working product.

Generations of women has loved and trusted this classic and truly reliable day cream and I can definitely see why. Here's to another 50 years...