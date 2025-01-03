This iconic, celeb-approved face mist is the ultimate way to refresh parched skin

When it comes to much-loved classic beauty products, you’d be hard pressed to find many that are as universally adored as Caudalie’s Beauty Elixir. The botanical face mist has been a firm favourite amongst makeup artists, A-listers and skincare fanatics for almost three decades, and I am a very proud member of the face spritz fan club.

A colleague introduced me to the glass bottle of skincare joy a few years ago when I was having a moan about how dry my skin was feeling because of the air conditioning in our office. I sprayed the very fine mist over my face and instantly felt refreshed. It left a subtle dewy finish over my cheeks and it had a cooling feel that calmed both my complexion and my mood - and just like that, I was officially hooked.

The face mist from the French skincare brand, launched in 1996, and contains a blend of 100% natural origin ingredients including grape extract, mint, rosemary oil and orange blossom water. It's designed to be a multi-tasker that can fix a whole range of complexion woes with just a couple of spritzes. It can be applied to a fresh face to tighten pores and brighten dull skin, it can be used as a makeup setting spray, or simply spray it to freshen up dry or a lacklustre complexion later in the day. Its packed full of antioxidants and it is gentle enough to use on even sensitive skin types minus any sting.

I use mine whenever my skin is feeling a little tight or looking tired. I love that it can be applied over makeup without any mess, and it absorbs quickly to leave my face feeling softer and with a subtle yet healthy sheen. Over the summer, I like to store mine in the fridge for double the zingy feel - it is such a treat to use on hot and bothered skin, or to calm my tomato-red complexion after a gym session.

One of my favourite things about the Caudalie Beauty Elixir is the absolutely gorgeous scent. The rich and unique blend of botanicals is somehow both calming and uplifting, and it’s like a little reset for the mind as well as a speedy shot of skincare.

The chic glass bottle has had a bit of a redesign recently too, and the already pretty product is now all the more covetable. The pink and green ombre style packaging, feels extra extra special and makes a glamorous addition to my bathroom shelf.

It’s not just me that is a little bit obsessed with this face spray either. A whole host of celebs have spoken about their love for this iconic French hero, and stars including Margot Robbie, Victoria Beckham and Kendall Jenner all swear by this particular mist for keeping their cheeks in check and red carpet-ready.

As you can tell, I'm a huge fan of this delicate yet hard-working face mist. While it may be a little pricier than other facial spritzes available, I think you get what you pay for with the Beauty Elixir - its like a fancy facial in a glass bottle and my skin would be lost without it.