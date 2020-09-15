Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The future's bright, the future's beauty...

Anti-ageing creams can be finicky beasts that require a bit of patience until you find one that suits your skin type and needs. Skincare tools and gadgets, on the other hand, will never fail you.

The best skincare tools

Whether you choose one that buzzes, vibrates or oscillates, the new high-tech gizmos for the face solve almost any beauty dilemma and give you results akin to a professional treatment.

From smart face masks to micro current facial toning devices and massage tools, some stave off wrinkles while others fight acne in the long term.

All, however, offer instant gratification – whether that is immediately healing a spot or making your cheekbones look more lifted.

Better still, the latest skincare tools make the products you apply afterwards work harder, says facialist Sarah Chapman.

‘By warming the skin, you boost the circulation and the supply of nutrients and oxygen to the skin,’ she explains. ‘This improves collagen and elastin production, but also ensures that your products sink in better. All of which is key for a supple, radiant complexion.’

Since we’re here, our haircare and body care routines can be just as high-tech as a self-driving car, too. Lanky strands can be treated to more volume via the latest AI hot brush and IPL hair removal at home has never been as easy.

Why the investment makes sense…

Still need convincing when it comes to the cost?

The initial outlay may seem daunting but think about how much your last facial cost. A light therapy facial is a good example.

In Harvey Nichols, The Light Salon signature red LED treatment would set you back £45 for 25 minutes.

‘If you use the at-home LED mask three times a week over a four-week period, it delivers the equivalent dose as visiting The Light Salon once a week for the same period,’ says co-founder Laura Ferguson. ‘This means that over two years, the cost per wear is less than £1, making it a really worthwhile investment in your skin health.’

See our logic?

With this in mind, we’ve selected the next generation of devices – no pain or needles involved – so you can navigate what really works and is worth spending your money on…

The best gadgets for skin, hair and body…