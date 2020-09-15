The future's bright, the future's beauty...
Anti-ageing creams can be finicky beasts that require a bit of patience until you find one that suits your skin type and needs. Skincare tools and gadgets, on the other hand, will never fail you.
The best skincare tools
Whether you choose one that buzzes, vibrates or oscillates, the new high-tech gizmos for the face solve almost any beauty dilemma and give you results akin to a professional treatment.
From smart face masks to micro current facial toning devices and massage tools, some stave off wrinkles while others fight acne in the long term.
All, however, offer instant gratification – whether that is immediately healing a spot or making your cheekbones look more lifted.
Better still, the latest skincare tools make the products you apply afterwards work harder, says facialist Sarah Chapman.
‘By warming the skin, you boost the circulation and the supply of nutrients and oxygen to the skin,’ she explains. ‘This improves collagen and elastin production, but also ensures that your products sink in better. All of which is key for a supple, radiant complexion.’
Since we’re here, our haircare and body care routines can be just as high-tech as a self-driving car, too. Lanky strands can be treated to more volume via the latest AI hot brush and IPL hair removal at home has never been as easy.
Why the investment makes sense…
Still need convincing when it comes to the cost?
The initial outlay may seem daunting but think about how much your last facial cost. A light therapy facial is a good example.
In Harvey Nichols, The Light Salon signature red LED treatment would set you back £45 for 25 minutes.
Latest Stories
‘If you use the at-home LED mask three times a week over a four-week period, it delivers the equivalent dose as visiting The Light Salon once a week for the same period,’ says co-founder Laura Ferguson. ‘This means that over two years, the cost per wear is less than £1, making it a really worthwhile investment in your skin health.’
See our logic?
With this in mind, we’ve selected the next generation of devices – no pain or needles involved – so you can navigate what really works and is worth spending your money on…
The best gadgets for skin, hair and body…
The Light Salon Boost LED Mask, £395, Selfridges
Like a high-tech sheet mask, this uses red and near-infrared lights to reduce inflammation, encourage healing and collagen production. But that’s not all, says co-founder Laura Ferguson. ‘They improve blood flow and tissue oxygenation through a process called photobiomodulation – meaning your skin will have improved hydration levels and increased firmness. LED also helps to re-charge the ‘energy’ battery in the skin to repair and rejuvenate damaged cells. A cell that has been charged by light is able to perform 150-200% more efficiently.’ Senior beauty editor Fiona Embleton swears by this device.
Foreo Bear Facial Toning Device, £279, Cult Beauty
The ‘Bear’ intensifies Foreo's signature sonic pulsation technology with the addition of micro current. There’s also a handy app to guide you through the different movements - a bit like a personal trainer for lazy facial muscles in need of a lift.
NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Device, £315, Cult Beauty
The premise for microcurrent is this: it sends tiny electro waves into your facial muscles. Each time the muscle contracts and relaxes it becomes stronger and tighter. NuFace carves razor sharp cheekbones, softens forehead lines and coaxes lax skin into a more lifted position.
Ghd Rise Volumising Hot Brush, £169, Cult Beauty
Whether your strands are stick straight, limp, prone to frizz, or anywhere in between, you can basically achieve fluttery curls with a single pass. The brush adapts the power based on the speed you’re styling so you don’t have to worry about frazzled ends. All you have to decide is whether you want blow-dry flicks, extra lift at the roots or a full-on wave through the ends.
Nurse Jamie Beauty Blade Deep Massaging Tool, £48, Cult Beauty
Once you get past the idea that you’re taking a scalpel to your face, you’ll appreciate the circulation-boosting benefits of this tool. Created by the woman who works on the chiselled faces of the Kardashians, use the curved edges and a scraping technique to glide towards your lymph glands and flush out skin-dulling toxins.
Dyson Corrale Straighteners, £399, John Lewis
First of all, this is the only hair straightener with 'flexing plate technology'. All that basically means is that the heated plates are on hinges so they can adapt to the shape of the section of hair you’re straightening and wrap around it without splaying. Then there’s the fact that you don’t have to use a high heat setting. 165 degrees creates strands as smooth as glass on fine hair minus singeing or scary clouds of steam coming off the hair.
Sarah Chapman Pro Pore Refiner, £128, Feelunique
Can you think of anything more addictive or satisfying than vacuuming your pores? No, us neither. A thermo-therapy plate preps your skin for extraction so that when you apply the 'sucker' any grime and stubborn make-up gets hoovered up.
Panasonic Facial Steamer EH-XS01, £129, Cult Beauty
By releasing steam onto your skin, it’s easy to liquify the dirt and oil inside your pores and drain them away. As well as clearer skin, expect your serum to work harder as it's able to penetrate more deeply without anything nitty gritty in the way.
Philips Lumea Prestige IPL Hair Removal Device, £399, John Lewis
A course of six sessions of IPL for your legs typically costs upwards of £700. Compare that to the Lumea, which comes in at almost half that price and can be used on the face, legs, underarms and bikini line as often as you need. For the uninitiated, IPL stands for ‘intense pulsed light’ and aims to banish unwanted hair by stunting the growth cycle. The machine directs light at the melanin (the pigment that gives skin and hair its colour) in the follicle, damaging the root and breaking the regrowth cycle. This makes for a longer-lasting results than waxing or shaving and is less faff than either of these options, too.
Dr Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro, £430, Cult Beauty
You won't mind resembling a Stormtrooper when you hear what this full-face LED device can achieve. The 100 red lights and 62 blue lights can work together or be used separately to smooth wrinkles, diminish discolouration and clear acne. Optimal results occur after a ten-week course.
Neutrogena Visibly Clear Light Therapy Targeted Acne Spot Treatment, £29,99, Boots
Spots plague us all, whether that's from adult acne, hormonal acne or just plain old irritating zits that appear out of nowhere. The blue light targets the bad bacteria that causes spots while the red light minimises the inflammation. Also attractive is the price point.
Beauty Science GloPro Microneedling Regeneration Tool,£199, Cult Beauty
This may look like a paint roller with needles and, yes, it tackles worry lines by driving teeny holes into the upper layers of your skin. But derma rolling or micro needling is a dermatologist approved way of sending your skin a signal to get extra collagen to the site of the damage. It's been shown to help your skincare absorb 200 times more effectively, too.
Dermaflash Luxe, £180, Cult Beauty
Sephora's most popular skincare device is the at-home answer to derma planing. The stainless steel blade swipes away the oldest layer of dead skin cells and peach fuzz while sonic vibrations reduce friction.
FOREO LUNA™ 3 Facial Cleansing Brush, £135, Lookfantastic
Think cleansing and toning 2.0. With a bigger brush head and longer touch points than the original, it's easier to deep clean tricky areas around the nose and hairline. Simply choose the device that corresponds to your skin type, then hit the app and choose from three guided massage programmes - eye, neck or all-over contouring - to target acupressure points.
Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar, £185, Cult Beauty
Japanese-inspired and gold-plated, this sculpts the skin with a series of vibrations meant to replicate the effects of a professional massage. So sleek you'll want it on your #shelfie.
NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device, £150, Lookfantastic
Much like Pilates for your face, this pen-sized device uses micro current to firm, tighten and tone the skin around the eyes, lips and forehead in just three minutes.
Nurse Jamie NuVibe RX Amethyst Massaging Beauty Roller, £75, Cult Beauty
Combining the healing properties of amethyst with soothing vibrations that pulse 6,000 times per minute, this roller can soften the appearance of fine lines. It'll slip effortlessly into your existing routine.