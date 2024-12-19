The beauty editors have spoken—they declare these 11 skincare products the very best launches of 2024

It's no secret that launches in the beauty industry are fairly out of control. There are dozens of new beauty product launches daily, each claiming to be the best one yet. So it's no surprise that it can be confusing to decide what's worth spending your cash on. In 2024, among some of the not-so-good ones, there have been some incredible skincare product launches (and some great make-up launches, too).

To help me decide what the definitive best skin launches 2024 list is, I enlisted the help of my fellow beauty editors. If there's a group of people who know what the best launches of the year are, it's us—because we've tried them all. From cleansers and moisturisers to serums and face oils, these are the 11 best skincare products 2024 gave us, according to beauty editors.

1. Skin Rocks The Cleansing Balm

Skin Rocks The Cleansing Balm £55 at Skin Rocks "I’m a self-confessed skincare nerd who genuinely looks forward to the 15 minutes I spend in the bathroom every evening, working my way through my skincare routine. My favourite step is cleansing—there’s something so cathartic about melting off your make-up and feeling so clean and fresh after a long day. "My cleanser of choice will always be a cleansing balm, so it only makes sense that my pick for ‘best skincare launch of the year’ would be one. Skin Rocks The Cleansing Balm brings together all the good parts of other cleansing balms, and none of the bad ones. You only need a tiny dot of product and it quickly melts from sold to silky oil, taking off even the most stubborn makeup in the process, and leaving skin feeling clean and soft, but not greasy. It smells incredible, so using it is such a treat. – Grace Day, freelance beauty editor and esthetician

2. Zowena Skin Barrier Support Oil

Zowena Skin Barrier Support Oil £17.99 at Zowena "Introducing a new skincare product into your routine can feel like a gamble, but winter calls for reinforcements. When my skin turns dull and lifeless, there’s one product I always reach for: an oil. And I can be picky about oils. Too heavy, too fragrant, too greasy, and I’m out. But I recently discovered the Zowena’s Skin Barrier Support Oil and it ticks every box. Lightweight? Check. Subtle, non-overbearing scent? Double check. Versatile enough to use on both face and body? Triple check. It’s non-greasy and absorbs like a dream, so even oily skin types can benefit from its nourishing powers. Designed to protect your skin from harsh winter elements, it’s packed with Omega 3, 6, and 9 fatty acids, which help boost elasticity and strengthen your skin’s natural barrier. It’s officially earned a permanent spot in my routine—I’ve used it every day since it came into my possession." – Zeynab Mohamed, freelance beauty editor

3. Dr David Jack Supernova Cleanser

Dr David Jack Supernova Cleanser £45 at Dr David Jack "I’m obsessed with this cleanser, and trust me when I say I have not found a better one for my skin in the almost 20 years I’ve worked as a beauty journalist. This sensorial face wash is a balm-gel hybrid that's packed with brightening vitamin C, balancing niacinamide, smoothing acids, as well as protective ceramides and vitamin B5. It doesn’t strip the skin, and yet it’s able to melt away make-up, dirt and SPF with ease. It’s a multitasker too, so if my skin needs some extra exfoliation I just leave it on for five minutes and after a few sessions, the texture of my skin is transformed. However, what impresses me the most about this cleanser has to be the fact that because it’s been formulated to support the skin’s microbiome and barrier, my super-sensitive skin has never reacted to it, despite the fact that it's packed with so many hard-working actives." – Amerley Ollennu, freelance beauty and lifestyle editor

4. PCA Skin Advanced Acne Gel

PCA Skin Acne Gel View at Face the Future "Towards the end of 2024, my skin rebelled—becoming sensitive, breakout-prone, and severely unbalanced. Persistent spots and hyperpigmentation became an ongoing challenge. Alongside laser treatments at Ouronyx clinic, PCA Skin’s Advanced Acne Gel has been a game-changer. Formulated with salicylic acid to exfoliate and clarify, this lightweight, leave-on gel acted as a calming remedy for my otherwise reactive skin. Since incorporating it into my routine, my breakouts have been under control. A fantastic option for acne-prone skin." – Nateisha Scott, Beauty Editor, Vogue Business.

5. Dr Sam's Flawless Vitamin C NAD+ Serum

Dr Sam's Flawless Vitamin C NAD+ Serum £62 at Sephora "Dr Sam Bunting’s serum debuted in March and I’ve already gone through two tubes, slathering it on every morning after I wash my face. I have melasma and struggle with post-acne hyperpigmentation and this serum has helped with both, leaving my complexion looking brighter and more even in tone. My skin can be temperamental and not once have I experienced any irritation, even though the formula boasts a 15% vitamin C complex. In fact, my skin feels more balanced and resilient. This is probably thanks to the addition of squalane, ectoin (an ingredient that helps with barrier repair and protection from external aggressors), as well as sunflower shoot extract, which the brand claims boosts NAD+ in the skin. (NAD+ is a naturally occurring and critical coenzyme found in the cells that is responsible for a bunch of things, including DNA repair). The science around NAD+ in skincare is in its infancy, so until there’s more research available the jury’s still out. Regardless, the way this serum makes my skin glow will have me coming back for more … and more, and more." – Sophia Panych, freelance journalist and brand consultant

6. Skin Rocks The Control Acid

Skin Rocks The Control Acid View at Space NK UK View at Liberty London View at Skin Rocks "I don't have acne, but my skin is very oily and easily congested, meaning salicylic acid is a mainstay in my skincare routine. It wasn't a huge surprise that when Caroline Hirons created an acid toner with BHA (plus niacinamide) I got on with it from the get-go. As well as working to unclog pores, it also helps to regulate the skin's oil production and help prevent future congestion—plus it feels lovely on the skin. It's just great. I also like that the sunny yellow bottle is fairly weighty; it feels nice and luxe." – Lucy Abbersteen, freelance beauty editor and copywriter

7. CeraVe Advanced Repair Ointment

"When it comes to skincare, I want products that work—I don’t care what they look like on the outside, it’s the sensory experience and the results that matter. That means no overpowering or odd smells, a texture I enjoy applying that doesn’t have any unwanted side effects like irritated eyes or breakouts, and most importantly, results that I can see almost immediately. My most used (and most frequently recommended) skincare launch this year ticks all the boxes, but will probably come as a surprise; CeraVe Advanced Repair Ointment.

If I had to liken it to something you might already know, it combines the best of Elizabeth Arden 8 Hour Cream Skin Protectant and Vaseline. Like both, its uses are near infinite, but the texture is far less greasy and it sinks into skin quickly while leaving a protective barrier behind - so you don’t need to worry about slimy fingerprints or sticky residue on your pillow.

The ointment works wonders on dry cuticles, irritated skin and my chronically chapped lips - it’s been my go-to lip balm since January - and despite having acne-prone skin, I’ve slathered it all over my face more than once this year after overdoing it with harsh skincare. without so much as a single blocked pore afterwards, only rehydrated, calm skin—it’s truly a miracle worker!" – Tara Ledden, beauty editor at Fabulous Magazine.

8. Beauty Pie Happy Face 10% Azelaic Acid Skin Clearing Gel Cream

Beauty Pie Happy Face 10% Azelaic Acid Skin Clearing Gel Cream £22 at Beauty Pie (Members' price) "Azelaic acid is, hands down, the ingredient that helps transform my papulopustular rosacea long-term. I'm never without the ingredient it's made that much of a difference to my skin. Typically, I use prescription azelaic acid because it works so well but I was on the hunt for a product that gave as good results as possible that didn't require a prescription (for the times when disorganisation took over). I was yet to find anything until the Beauty Pie Happy Face 10% Azelaic Acid Skin Clearing Gel Cream launched in early 2024. Of course, it's not as good as my prescription cream but that's because it's not as strong. However, it's pretty close and gives such brilliant results in helping keep inflammation down and skin clear from breakouts—without causing any irritation. The only downside is that you need a membership with Beauty Pie, but there are so many brilliant buys (here's my list if you're stuck on what's worth it), I do think it's well worth it if you don't like to spend hours browsing for your beauty products." — Tori Crowther, freelance beauty journalist

9. Glossier Crème de You

Glossier Crème de You £45 at Glossier "My acne-prone skin has lived in a perpetual state of overwhelm this year, so I have been stripping back my skincare routine as much as possible, which has meant not introducing too many new products into my routine. However, it's important not to forget about body care when it comes to the 'skincare' category—and that is an area I can talk about forever. This thick, unctuous body cream from Glossier (which smells like its iconic You fragrance) has, without question, been one of my most cherished and most used beauty products of 2024. It keeps the skin of my limbs happy, healthy-looking and beautifully glowing—and that stunning skin-like aroma follows me around all day long. Do not sleep on this cream." – Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor, Marie Claire UK

10. No7 Future Renew UV Defence Shield SPF50

No7 Future Renew UV Defence Shield SPF 50 £24.95 at Boots "No, I couldn't choose just one skincare product I'm afraid. While I haven't been introducing loads of new skincare into my routine this year (I steer clear of fads and trends wherever I can), I have still got my skincare newness fix from swapping around my SPFs. This new-for-2024 launch from No7 is amazing. Seriously, it delivers high protection against damaging UV rays and feels beautifully silky on the skin. It doesn't leave a film, but also delivers ample hydration for your daily moisture fix. If you're looking for a daily suncream to use on your face, this is it." – Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor, Marie Claire UK

11. Sarah Chapman R&R Glow Recovery Cream

