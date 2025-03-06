I used to dread applying SPF, but this innovative and illuminating formula is so good that I now skip foundation

I’m ashamed to admit that I have only taken daily SPF application seriously for the last year or so. And not for lack of trying—I spent years experimenting with countless brands to find one I could stand to keep on my face, but nothing stuck. However, Kate Somerville's new Illuminating SPF 50+ Drops have changed everything I thought I knew about facial sunscreens.

My idea of the best facial sunscreen is lightweight, sinks in quickly, sits well under make-up, has no white cast, and gives me ample protection no matter the weather. It's a bonus if that sunscreen can double up as a complexion product or even a make-up primer.

Plus, as someone with slightly dehydrated skin, I want a product that can rival SPF moisturisers in terms of hydration and glow but also work as one of the best primers in your arsenal for the spring and summer months. Seems like too much to ask for in one humble product? I thought so, too, but these illuminating drops prove that an SPF can do far more than protect the skin.

Kate Somerville Hydrakate Illuminating SPF 50+ Drops £39 at Cult Beauty

Kate Somerville HydraKate Illuminating SPF 50+ Drops: My review

I have to start with a word of warning: this suncream feels quite oily when first applied. I say that because I know people can be very fussy about the texture and finish of facial sunscreens and tend to hate anything that feels like it's sitting on the skin. When I say oily, though, what I mean is that the Illuminating Drops have a very thin, lightweight liquid texture with lots of slip. I love nothing more than an SPF like this, particularly when that texture provides a gorgeous glow.

To me, the formula and finish most closely resemble some of the market's most popular illuminating primers: Charlotte Tilbury's Flawless Filter or the Saie Glowy Super Gel, but with added SPF benefits. The simple squeezy bottle also means it's easy to get the right amount for your face, and it can be applied directly to the skin or onto your hands first.

(Image credit: Future)

There's nothing worse (for me) than a thick, chalky SPF that takes forever to properly sink in and doesn't lend itself to make-up application. This Kate Somerville formula is the total opposite—it disappears into the skin, and provides a thoroughly hydrated base to apply foundation and concealer on top of. The glow also shows through lighter base products, so it gives foundation a more natural look.

I can also confirm that these drops don't cause my make-up to slip and slide around my face and don't seem to impact wear time at all. But I love wearing this SPF on days when I don't want to bother with any base at all, and it makes me feel instantly polished and more human.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But aside from how it looks and feels on the skin, it also boasts an impressive SPF of 50. I never wear less than SPF 50 on my face if I can help it, so this level of protection is a must for me—and it's essential to keep your skin healthy during the summer months. Plus, the formula contains 24.5% non-nano zinc oxide, meaning it works to form a shield against harmful UV rays without a white cast.

It is also infused with sheer mineral pigments, which is what provides that beautiful glow and helps to even out skin tone and texture, as well as hero ingredient ectoin, which provides a hydration boost and protects from environmental aggressors.

I don't think I've gone a single day since getting my hands on this product without wearing it, which was unheard of in my former SPF-loathing life. Thanks to the comfortable, hydrating texture and unrivalled glow that could be mistaken for a BB cream, it makes my skin look incredible with just a few drops—and who can say no to the skincare benefits, too?

At £39, this is one of the more affordable luxury SPFs I have tried, and well worth the price tag if it means you can skip primer or even foundation when wearing it. Considering how comfortable and weightless it feels on my skin and that it can be trusted to provide enough sun protection during the summer months, it's easily my new holy grail SPF.

Shop more Kate Somerville skincare