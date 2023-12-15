A blissful retreat at Cowshed Spa: celebrating 25 years of exceptional service

As Cowshed celebrates its 25th anniversary, Karen Williams journeyed to Shoreditch House to experience its rejuvenating (and renowned) spa experience.

The Cowshed Spa is an institution, and with Soho House members’ club as its home, the brand spans the globe, providing a much-needed oasis of country calm and cool in big cities across the world.

In short, the Cowshed Spa experience offers a country retreat without leaving the city. And from Chicago to Shoreditch, the essence remains the same - relaxed country vibes, garden-sourced plant extracts and essential oils, down-to-earth yet excellent service and an array of expert treatments, refined and perfected over the past 25 years.

To celebrate the milestone, I headed to Shoreditch House to experience a blissful Cowshed Spa retreat for myself, and it did not disappoint.

(Image credit: Karen Williams)

From the moment I stepped through the doors, I was enveloped in an atmosphere of tranquility and luxury that set the tone for an unforgettable morning of pampering.

The massage

I began my journey with the Cowshed Signature Massage, a truly blissful Swedish-style treatment and an experience that melted away any lingering tension and stress. The therapist demonstrated exceptional intuition and responsiveness, particularly in addressing my sciatica, providing targeted relief that left me feeling seriously relaxed and rejuvenated.

The manicure

Following this was a speedy manicure - a luxe file, tidy and gel bottle application, and the perfect mini retreat for a busy day in London. The experience was delightful and my hands were looking and feeling impeccable in no time. The attention to detail and skill of the technician were evident - something that Cowshed prides itself on, and I appreciated the efficiency without compromising on quality.

(Image credit: Karen Williams)

The facial

The highlight of my visit was undoubtedly the Soho Skin Mini Glow Facial, a revitalising treatment that left my skin radiant and refreshed. The treatments are bespoke, so after a mini consultation to discuss specific needs, all that was left was to enjoy the carefully tailored facial which left me with a healthy and luminous complexion that lasted well beyond my time at the spa. And the plant extracts and essential oils gave me the signature Cowshed Spa glow.

The service

Throughout my time at Cowshed, I was consistently struck by the impeccable service and the genuine care and attention shown by the staff. The ambiance of the spa itself was both inviting and peaceful, creating an oasis of serenity in the heart of the city.

(Image credit: Karen Williams)

As Cowshed commemorates a quarter-century of excellence, it is clear that their commitment to providing exceptional treatments and an unparalleled guest experience remains unwavering.

Expert treatments, attentive service, and a serene environment made for an unforgettable morning that surpassed all expectations. I left feeling not only pampered but truly revitalised in both body and spirit, and I already can’t wait to go back.

Huge congratulations to Cowshed on their 25th anniversary, and here’s to many more years of setting the standard for luxurious spa experiences.

Visit the Cowshed Spa to browse and book a restorative treatment.