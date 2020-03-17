The best beauty gadgets to have in your at-home toolkit

The future's bright, the future's beauty

Beauty has well and truly entered a brave new world where the best beauty gadgets are so high-tech, they have changed the way we use and apply our products.

Beauty gadgets can now buzz, vibrate and oscillate, so that your cleansing, detoxifying and firming regime is improved to greater and more effective heights. They also create just the right amount of stress to causes your facial muscles to tense up and harbour wrinkles.

In the same way that you hit the gym to beat stress and strengthen your muscles (much like our favourite at-home anti-ageing facial exercises), you can now give your skin the same treatment with the best beauty gadgets that have completely revolutionised our skincare routines.

Whether you’re derma rolling at home or want to try an LED face mask, allow us to walk you through the best beauty gadgets 2020 has to offer.

Face Gym

The best beauty gadgets

LED facials have become more and more the norm…for those with mega bucks. The thing is, light therapy is becoming more and more accessible, but still it counts as something that you probably wouldn’t have done that regularly. Now, with Dr Dennis Gross’ newest FaceWare Pro you can have regular LED treatments whilst watching the TV.

Inspired by his in-clinic lasers, it’s medical grade and has blue light to fight acne and four grades of red light to smooth wrinkles, firm skin and help with discolouration. The best thing? Each ‘session’ lasts just three minutes.

This is kind of like the gadget that we’ve all been waiting for. Spots plague us all, whether that’s from adult acne, hormonal acne or just that irritating zit that appears out of nowhere randomly. So a handy (and well priced, let’s be honest) machine that can zap blemishes into oblivion is like a holy grail. The blue light targets the bad bacteria that causes spots and the red light that minimises the inflammation. You’ll never want to be apart from it.

OK, so this might not exactly be a whizzy machine that was developed by clever people in a lab, but it is one hundred percent one of the best beauty gadgets. Jade rollers have had a hell of a surge in popularity in the last couple of years, and with good reason. It is a master de-puffer (especially if you keep it in the fridge or freezer for extra coolness) for the face and eye area. Excellent in the morning. It’s actually a delight to use.

There are electric toothbrushes and then there’s the Oral-B Genius 9000. The only thing this toothbrush doesn’t do is transport you to the other side of the world. It is so advanced that it has position detection technology with the help of your phone so that you don’t miss any parts, automatic speed reduction so that you prevent gum damage and a travel case that charges.

Yes, this is the second LED face mask on the list, but this one has five lights. As above, it has the red and blue lights, but it also has green to reduce pigmentation, even out skin tone and brighten the complexion; yellow to reduce redness; and white to repair and reduce sensitivity. It’s the whole package.

It’s the first cleansing brush to use the optimum frequency of 15 hertz and a counter-rotating head to encourage skin cells to move. ‘This jogging movement causes your pores to open and close in order to push dirt out of them and encourages cells to produce the proteins needed to firm the skin,’ says Dr Helen Knaggs, Vice President of Global Research and Development at NU Skin.

Don’t be put off by the fact that this gadget tackles worry lines by driving teeny holes into the upper layers of your skin with what looks like a paint roller covered in needles – also known as derma rolling or microneedling. This sends your skin a signal to get extra collagen to the site of the damage, and creates channels in the dermis to help your skincare absorb 200 times more effectively.

Made from pure jade crystal and applied with gentle stroking actions, this tool hugs the curves of your face and neck to increase blood circulation, buffs away dead skin and stimulates a variety of acupressure points. It encourages lympathic drainage in the face too, which can reduce puffy eyes. We totally get though that at first glance it can be confusing to figure out how to use it. Luckily on the FaceGym website there are demonstration videos.

A favourite of the Kardashian klan, Nurse Jamie is the queen of gadgets in the States. Luckily, Cult Beauty stocks them and now we have access to her expertise. There are 48 massaging stones in this contraption; you simply roll it over your chosen area for a couple of minutes a day and it helps improve skin tone and texture.

There’s also the added bonus of the high-frequency sonic vibration, which helps the device work deeper. They say it works on chest, arms, calves and abdomen, but the thigh area is where you’ll notice the difference most.

