It’s not easy for a new skincare brand to make it in the UK, let alone have sold out ranges and introduced into 200 Boots’ stores just after launch. But that’s exactly what this vibrant and accessible brand has done with the best Bubble Skincare products. Previously only available across the pond, Bubble has clearly made a great first impression on UK consumers with its affordable premium-quality products made with young consumers in mind (but efficacious for all ages, like a skincare routine for your 30s!).

But what makes Bubble so great? Well, that’s exactly what I’m going to break down. The first, and most crucial aspect to any brand, is obviously having great products that work. In Bubble’s case, they’re easy to decipher, a joy to use and have a positive impact on the skin. But sadly, having just a good product isn’t enough alone to be a success in the industry in 2024.

They’ve also got to have community at the front and centre of the brand. After all, the community has the buying power, so making sure the products are being produced with these consumers in mind is vital—but interestingly, not something brands always nail. Bubble has 1.8 million followers on TikTok, 10,000 Bubble Ambassadors (of which 500+ of those in the UK) and over 22,000 five star reviews. Consumers are encouraged to provide feedback ultimately influencing new product development heavily.

Lastly, the brand is fun. Despite being made for younger consumers in mind, the joyful products can be used and enjoyed by everyone and I personally think the formulas stand up to much higher-priced competitors.

Ahead are my 6 top products to shop for at Bubble skincare.

1. Bubble Fresh Start Gel Cleanser

Reasons to buy + Great all-rounder cleanser + Ideal for single cleanse fans Reasons to avoid - Not for you if you love nice-smelling cleansers

This is a great basic to have in any routine, no matter your skin type. It's a clear, gel-like formula that dissolves and breaks down make-up and grime from the day.

I actually think £16 can be a little spenny on a cleanser depending on your budget and whether you double cleanse (which could require you to have an additional cleansing product). However, if you're a single cleanse kind of person, this works really well to remove make-up without being stripping. Work it into dry skin, emulsifying a little with some water and then use a muslin cloth to remove make-up.

If you prefer your cleanser to have a lovely, relaxing scent then this isn't the one. It's fragrance-free so smells a little clinical but completely undetectable after emulsifying with water and washing off. Great for sensitive skin though.

2. Bubble Slam Dunk Hydrating Cream Moisturizer

Reasons to buy + Beautiful, hydrating cream + Works well under make-up Reasons to avoid - Might to too rich for some, if so, go for the Level Up formula

The Slam Dunk Hydrating Moisturizer is my favourite product from the range because it's a no-frills, no-fuss, effective cream. My rosacea- and sensitive-prone skin absolutely loves it. I use it both morning and evening and find that it layers fantastically well with other serums and underneath make-up. The flip lid and flat airless pump makes it easy to control how much you use and reduce bacteria from dipping your finger into the formula.

It's a really lovely, effective moisturizer that's great for all skin types. The formula is lightweight (but super hydrating) thanks to the inclusion of glycerin, shea butter and avocado oil, and is non-greasy. Plus, it comes in a teeny 30ml option too, which is great for travel.

3. Bubble Come Clean Detoxifying Clay Mask

Reasons to buy + Decongesting whilst still being gentle on the skin Reasons to avoid - Your skin is ultra-sensitive or isn't a fan of clay masks

I'm typically not one for a clay mask. Since I have rosacea and don't typically get breakouts, I don't always find the need for them. But I do get congested at times so do like a clear out every so often. I normally steerof the type that harden as they dry, becoming tight and uncomfortable. But Bubble's Come Clean Mask gives all the benefits of clearing pores and reducing breakouts, without ever feeling dry and being really easy to wash off.

The mask contains azelaic acid (which my skin loves), melia azadirachta flower extract (an antioxidant) and montmorillonite (a gunk-clearer), which works to decongest without damaging the skin barrier. I'd be lying if I didn't say that the circular packaging is also really fun.

4. Bubble Float On Soothing Face Oil

Reasons to buy + Non-comedogenic oil + Non-greasy Reasons to avoid - Nothing—this oil is fantastic

Many users have noted it to be the ideal oil for breakout-prone skin as it helps keep skin feeling moisturised without clogging pores or feeling massively greasy. I absolutely love to use this after moisturiser, pressing a few drops into my skin before bed. The formula contains safflower seed oil, which helps to balance oil production, as well as prickly pear oil and buriti oil to help sooth and moisturise skin.

I find the dropping applicator to be really easy to use (I find pipettes that are a faff to use really off putting) and a little goes a long way meaning a tube of this lasts a good while. It's a great all-rounder oil that will remain in my skincare routine.

5. Bubble Super Clear Blemish Prevention Serum

Reasons to buy + A great clearing yet soothing breakout treatment Reasons to avoid - I do think it's quite expensive for the amount of product you get in the tube (30ml)

For blemish-prone skin that needs a gentler but effective treatment, Super Clear might be your new bestie. It contains a cocktail of salicylic acid, willow bark extract, squalane, colloidal oatmeal, which together, helps to combat and prevent pimples whilst soothing the skin. Despite having sensitive skin, I have found this works well as a targeted spot treatment when used sparingly and with other hydrating products over the top.

The directions say to use it 1-3 times a day. Please do not use this three times a day, your skin does not need it and will not thank you for it. Start with a patch test, then once a week and increase from there.

6. Bubble Over Night Hydrating Sleep Mask

Reasons to buy + Very moisturising, great for cooler months Reasons to avoid - Might be too rich for oily skin

For skin that needs a helping hand in keeping moisture levels up, try Bubble's Over Night Hydrating Sleep Mask (basically it's a great moisturiser to use overnight). It contains lots of hydrating ingredients, as well as mandelic and kojic Acid, which work gently to exfoliate the skin and help with concerns like hyperpigmentation. I find that it leaves skin feeling comfy and moisturiser and I always wake up with more of a glow in the morning.

If you have really dry skin, use this and follow it with a few drops of the Float On oil and your skin will be glowing in the morning. However, if you're on the more oily side, you might want to stick to other moisturisers in the range.