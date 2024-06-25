Andrea's It-List: 6 beauty staples that will keep you fresh and hydrated in the summer heat

The below is from editor-in-chief Andrea Thompson's weekly newsletter, Andrea's It-List. Subscribe here.

There's nothing like that first hint of proper sun to get me thinking about summer skincare. When it comes to my beauty routine, I have sensitive skin so have never had an exhaustive list of products I use regularly. There are, however, a few tried and tested cleansing, refining, moisturising and protecting products I swear by to keep my face and body looking fresh and hydrated. Here are my favourites.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This week, talk has turned on Marie Claire to a key investment buy for summer - sunglasses. For SS24, as you can read about in Marie Claire's extensive guide they're getting the oversized treatment. Celine's Triomphe oval frames have been a firm favourite with the street-style set, while Prada has released a pair of oval cat-eye frames to rival last year's ever-popular rectangle shape. Bright pops of colour are also one of the biggest summer trends, while sporty frames -think futuristic shapes, mirrored lenses and minimal frames- are having their moment. But in the words of Contributing Fashion Editor Penny Goldstone, whilst it may be tempting to scrimp on sunglasses, it would be ‘a false economy’. "You want to look for good quality, hard-wearing frames and lenses that will protect you from harmful UV rays. A timeless pair will last you forever (see Prada for the best rectangle styles or Celine cat eye sunglasses), making the cost-per-wear of the item very minimal."

(Image credit: Future)