Up to £350 off IPL laser hair removal devices on Amazon Prime now

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

There's never been a better time to shop at-home beauty gadgets

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is upon us, a great chance to snap up savings on beauty gadgets galore.

With many of us spending a lot more time at home these days, we’re reliant on at-home treatments now more than ever before. So saving hundreds of pounds on a new IPL laser hair removal device couldn’t have come at a better time; you can currently save £350 on a new Braun IPL Silk Expert Pro 5 PL5137.

Keep scrolling for some serious savings on a new hair removal tool from both Braun and Philips, and be sure to check the accompanying page information on whether IPL hair removal is right for you.

To get your hands on these deals, don’t forget to sign up for your free trial of Amazon Prime below if you’re not already a member!

Deal In Full:

Braun IPL Silk Expert Pro 5 PL5014 – was £564.99 now £279.99

This IPL laser hair removal (intense pulsed light technology) device from Braun offers visible hair reduction in as little as four weeks when you follow the treatment schedule. The bundle also includes a Venus Extra Smooth razor and case for your device, and the deal is available until 12:59am on the 28th October. Use the skin tone and body hair type chart on the deal page to find out if IPL is right for you. View deal

Braun IPL Silk Expert Pro 5 PL5124 – was £599.99 now £274.99



With an even bigger saving than the PL5014 model, the Pro 5 PL5124 comes with an extra head for more precise hair removal. From now until 12:59am on the 28th October this device is £325 off – a massive saving that’s better than half price. Use the skin tone and body hair type chart on the deal page to find out if IPL is right for you. View deal

Braun IPL Silk Expert Pro 5 PL5137 (FLASH DEAL) – was £600 now £249.99

Complete with precision hair removal, the IPL Silk Expert Pro 5 PL5137 is almost identical to the above style but comes with a patterned pouch and Venus Extra Smooth Swirl Razor – but it’s even better savings with £350.01 off the original price tag. This deal is already nearly 50% claimed, so be quick! View deal

Philips Lumea Prestige IPL Cordless Hair Removal Device – was £475 now £299.99

The Philips Lumea IPL device comes with three different attachments for face, body and precision areas and can yield up to six months of hair-free skin – and you can bag yourself a saving of £175 on this particular gadget until 23:59 on the 14th October. For suitable hair and skin types, visit the deal page for more information. View deal

Honestly, they had us at better than half price.

Have you bagged yourself a great bargain in the Prime Week sales? Let us know on social at @marieclaireuk