The Sephora Black Friday sale has started, and I'm adding these products to my basket ASAP
The discounts are too good to miss
It might only be the start of November, but the Black Friday offers are already in full swing. From discounted beauty advent calendars (opens in new tab) to savings on Jo Malone (opens in new tab) candles and perfume, there is everything you need to get your Christmas shopping done early.
However, if you're looking to treat yourself to some of those more spenny beauty products that have been on your wishlist for a while, then you might want to check out the Sephora Black Friday sale.
Since Sephora launched in the UK (opens in new tab), we have been waiting to hear if they would be participating in Black Friday, and we were delighted to find out that their offers started today. With discounts on iconic skincare, haircare, fragrance and more, you won't want to miss this...
Sephora Black Friday: Our top picks
Why you can trust Marie Claire UK Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you.
Kérastase Elixir Ultime L'Huile Original Hair Oil, was £40 now £28.91 | Sephora (opens in new tab)
When it comes to haircare, Kérastase is up there with the best of the best. The brand's original hair oil helps to seal the appearance of split ends and smoothes the hair fibre for long-lasting frizz control and shine. It's currently a steal at under £30.
Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Eau de Toilette, was £102 now £82.02 | Sephora (opens in new tab)
I've had a Maison Margiela fragrance on my wishlist for what feels like forever. Whenever I ask anyone for their recommendation, they tell me to get this one, so I'm snapping it up in the sale. With notes of Rum Absolute, Vanilla, Tobacco Leaf and Pink Pepper, it sounds right up my street.
Caudalie Skincare Vinoperfect Radiance Serum, was £48 now £36.70 | Sephora (opens in new tab)
This is one of my favourite serums, so now is the time to stock up. This cult product helps to reveal a brighter and even complexion while preventing and correcting dark spots.
Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder, was £34 now £28.90 | Sephora (opens in new tab)
Everyone raves about this product, and as someone with a rather oily complexion, I am always looking to try a new powder out. It has micro-refined silica and light-reflecting particles to blur pores and fine lines, yet still manages to feel light on the skin. Sounds like a winner to me.
ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, was £46 now £39.10 | Sephora (opens in new tab)
There isn't a cleanser more iconic than this. The balm melts away all of your make-up while nourishing your skin at the same time. Win win.
Kérastase Nutritive Masque Magistral, was £40 now £30 | Sephora (opens in new tab)
It's rumoured that Kate Middleton uses the Kérastase Nutritive Bain Satin 2 Shampoo, so we bet that she would love this conditioning mask, designed for severely dried-out, thick hair.
Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum, was £111 now £84.49 | Sephora (opens in new tab)
Another scent I have been lusting over is this floral number by Gucci, and no, not just because of the pretty bottle. Built around the Gardenia flower, it has notes of Brown Sugar and Pear Blossom, and I just know it will be delightfully sweet.
Which products will you be adding to your basket?
Grace Lindsay is the Ecommerce Writer at Marie Claire UK. With over three years of experience in the fashion and beauty industry, she covers everything from the best makeup and skincare deals to how to shop the stand out trends of the season. When she's not typing away at her laptop, Grace can be found shopping her favourite vintage markets IRL, or catching up on her never-ending list of books to read.
